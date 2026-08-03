Delhi Police Search Red Fort Area After Bomb Threat Sent to Mayor’s Office

New Delhi — Security agencies searched the area around the Red Fort on Monday after the Delhi mayor’s office received an email threatening multiple bomb blasts at the historic monument on Aug. 15.

The mayor’s office alerted Delhi Police and other security agencies after receiving the message. Police officers, bomb disposal squads and security teams were deployed to inspect and sanitize the Red Fort complex.

Authorities increased security in the area and opened an investigation into the threat. Investigators were working to identify the sender and trace the source of the email.

The threat comes ahead of India’s Independence Day celebrations, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

A similar threat prompted a major security operation at the monument on July 11. Police searched the area and later determined that the warning was a hoax.

That threat was reportedly made during a call to the Mumbai Police Control Room, with the caller claiming that the Red Fort would be blown up. Mumbai Police passed the information to Delhi Police, which deployed officers to inspect the site.

No suspicious objects or explosive materials were found during the search.

The Indian government has also invited citizens to submit ideas and policy suggestions for Modi’s Independence Day address through the MyGov portal. Submissions will remain open until Aug. 12. (Source: IANS)