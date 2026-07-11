‘Oh Sukumari’ Trailer Unveiled; Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer Promise Laugh-Out-Loud Entertainer

HYDERABAD — The makers of director Bharat Dharshan’s upcoming Telugu entertainer “Oh Sukumari”, starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Thiruveer, have released the film’s official trailer, offering audiences a glimpse into an unusual romantic comedy built around a quirky premise.

The trailer was unveiled on Friday by filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, who praised the film and wished the cast and crew success ahead of its theatrical release on July 17.

“Happy to launch the trailer of Oh Sukumari. The trailer looks refreshing and thoroughly entertaining. Feels like another set of tailor-made roles for Aishwarya Rajesh and Thiruveer,” Ravipudi wrote on social media.

The trailer introduces Damini, played by Aishwarya Rajesh, a spirited young woman whose entire village fears her because anyone who touches her experiences an electric shock. Keeping this unusual condition hidden, her family arranges her marriage to the unsuspecting protagonist, portrayed by Thiruveer. The story follows the couple as they navigate a series of humorous and unexpected situations while trying to overcome the bizarre challenge and build a happy life together.

Directed by Bharat Dharshan, the film combines comedy with emotional storytelling, centering on an unconventional love story.

The technical team includes cinematographer C.H. Kushendar, known for his work on Razakar and Polimera. The film’s music has been composed by Bharath Manchiraju, a longtime associate of Academy Award-winning composer M.M. Keeravani.

The art direction is handled by Thirumala M. Thirupathi, who gained recognition for Balagam, while Sree Varaprasad serves as editor. Costume design has been led by Aanu Reddy Akkati, and the film’s lyrics have been written by Purnachary.

Production on Oh Sukumari began in November 2025. In addition to its Telugu release, the film will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, expanding its reach across South India. (Source: IANS)