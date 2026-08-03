Anthropic Adds In-Country Claude Inference in India Through Amazon Bedrock

New Delhi — Anthropic said Monday that its Claude artificial intelligence models will soon support in-country inference in India through Amazon Bedrock, allowing requests sent through an India-based endpoint to be processed on domestic servers.

The capability is expected to become available in the coming weeks and is aimed at organizations in regulated industries that need to keep sensitive data within India.

Anthropic said local processing could help banks, insurers, telecom companies, government agencies and public-sector organizations move from testing AI systems to deploying them in production.

“For banks, insurers, and public and government agencies, that control is the difference between evaluating AI and deploying it,” the company said in a blog post.

Amazon Bedrock is Amazon Web Services’ platform for building and deploying generative AI applications and agents. Claude deployments through Bedrock include audit trails, access controls and other governance features used by risk and compliance teams.

“India is at an inflection point in its AI journey, and institutions from banks to government agencies are ready to harness frontier AI at scale,” said Sandeep Dutta, President of AWS India and South Asia.

Dutta said domestic inference would allow institutions to deploy AI using the same AWS infrastructure that supports many of their critical workloads, including citizen services and digital transformation programs.

Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India at Anthropic, called the expansion a significant development for enterprise AI adoption in the country.

“India’s banks, insurers, telecoms, public and government agencies steward the data of a billion people,” Ghose said. “When that data can stay in India, AI moves from pilots into the systems that matter most.”

Anthropic said in-country inference is part of a broader expansion in India that includes growing its local team, improving Claude’s performance in Indian languages and developing partnerships with organizations serving the public.

The company added that many potential partnerships involving state governments, public health programs and citizen-facing agencies depend on the ability to process personal data without transferring it outside India. (Source: IANS)