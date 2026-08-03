Shilpa Shetty Shares Glimpse of Visit to Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal

Mumbai — Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of her visit to Nepal’s Pashupatinath Temple, posting a photograph from the revered Hindu shrine.

In the image, Shetty is seen wearing a bright yellow traditional outfit and standing with her hands folded in prayer in front of the temple.

“@pashupatinath temple #nepaldiaries,” she wrote in the caption.

Located along the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Pashupatinath Temple is dedicated to Pashupati, a form of Shiva. The temple complex is among South Asia’s most prominent Hindu religious sites and forms part of the Kathmandu Valley UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The complex includes hundreds of smaller shrines surrounding its principal pagoda-style temple.

Shetty was most recently seen in the Kannada-language action thriller “KD: The Devil,” directed by Prem. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

She is also hosting the reality cooking series “Maa Hai Na,” in which celebrity contestants compete in pairs with a parent or adult child in cooking challenges and comedy segments.

Shetty made her film debut in the 1993 thriller “Baazigar” and later appeared in movies including “Main Khiladi Tu Anari” and “Jaanwar.”

The actress recently denied social media statements about India’s reservation system that had been falsely attributed to her, calling them fabricated and malicious.

“I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name,” she wrote. “This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. Do not fall for this fake news!” (Source: IANS)