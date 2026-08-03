Five Arrested in Murder of 15-Year-Old Girl in Assam

Guwahati — Police in Assam’s Hailakandi district have arrested five people in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old girl at her home in the Aloichora area, officials said Monday.

The suspects were expected to appear before a local court as police continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The girl was alone at home when the attack occurred at about 11 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Local sources said she had attended a feast at a nearby relative’s home with her family but returned home early following a minor disagreement with a cousin.

Her family found her body on the floor when they returned later that night. She had suffered severe injuries to her face and head.

The girl’s relatives alleged that she had been sexually assaulted before being killed. Police said they were awaiting the final autopsy report to determine whether sexual violence occurred and to establish the exact cause of death.

The killing triggered public outrage in the area, with local residents blocking National Highway 6 and demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Hailakandi Senior Superintendent of Police Amitabh Sinha said a formal case had been registered and five people had been taken into custody for questioning.

Forensic teams collected evidence from the home, while investigators questioned the suspects in an effort to reconstruct the events leading up to the killing.

District officials said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible. (Source: IANS)