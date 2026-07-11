Three Indian Poets’ Massachusetts Hasya Kavi Sammelan Postponed Due to Visa Delays

OXFORD, MA — The Massachusetts Hasya Kavi Sammelan featuring Indian poets Sampat Saral, Chirag Jain, and Govind Rathi has been postponed because of visa processing delays affecting members of the visiting delegation.

Organizers announced that while poet Sampat Saral has received visa approval, the remaining members of the delegation are still awaiting clearance under current U.S. visa processing timelines. As a result, the tour, which was scheduled to begin in July, has been postponed until all participating poets are able to travel.

“Despite our continuous efforts, visa processing delays under current U.S. immigration policies have prevented two of our poets from securing their visas,” the organizers said in a statement. “To avoid last-minute disruption, we have decided to postpone the Kavi Sammelan until the entire team receives clearance.”

A new date for the event has not yet been announced.

The Massachusetts Hasya Kavi Sammelan was expected to bring together three of India’s most celebrated humorists and satirical poets for an evening of Hindi poetry, laughter, and social commentary at Oxford Temple in Oxford, Massachusetts.

Sampat Saral is widely recognized as one of India’s leading satirical writers and performers, while Chirag Jain is known for his popular appearances at Kavi Sammelans and television programs, as well as his contributions to promoting Hindi literature through digital media. Govind Rathi has earned acclaim for his concise yet thought-provoking satirical style and performances across India and abroad.

Organizers said they remain committed to presenting the full program once all members of the delegation receive the necessary travel approvals and will announce the rescheduled date in the coming months.