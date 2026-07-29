One of New England’s Largest Hindu Temples to Mark 20th Anniversary with Nine-Day Festival

LOWELL, Mass. — One of New England’s largest Hindu temples will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a nine-day religious and cultural festival next month, drawing thousands of devotees and visitors from across the United States and Canada.

The ISSO Boston Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple will host its Divya Dwidashabdi Mahotsav, commemorating two decades of service to the Hindu community, from Aug. 15 through Aug. 23 at its temple campus located at 1705 Middlesex St. in Lowell.

The anniversary celebration comes as the temple undergoes a major exterior renovation inspired by the traditional stone architecture of India’s historic Hindu temples. The project is transforming the temple’s exterior with intricate architectural details that reflect centuries-old temple design.

One of the festival’s most significant events will be the first-ever gathering of three generations of the hereditary spiritual leaders, known as the Dharmakul, of the Nar Narayan Dev Gadi. Temple organizers said the historic assembly is expected to be a once-in-a-generation occasion for followers of the Swaminarayan faith around the world.

The nine-day festival will feature a wide range of religious, cultural, and community programs, including traditional Vedic ceremonies, devotional music, cultural performances, youth activities, and events highlighting Hindu traditions and heritage.

Organizers expect the celebration to attract thousands of worshippers and visitors, making it one of the largest Hindu religious gatherings in New England this year.

Founded in 2006, the ISSO Boston Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple has become a prominent center for religious worship, cultural preservation, and community service for Hindu families throughout New England.

Temple officials have invited members of the public and the media to attend the anniversary celebration. Interviews with temple leaders, photographs, and additional information are available upon request.