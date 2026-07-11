AAPI Women’s Forum 2026 Celebrates Women Leaders Breaking Barriers Across Healthcare, Public Service, Sports, and Science

TAMPA, FL — The AAPI Women’s Forum 2026, held during the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Annual Convention from July 2-5 in Tampa, brought together an accomplished group of women leaders who are reshaping healthcare, public service, academia, sports, and entrepreneurship while inspiring the next generation of women to lead without limits.

Centered on the theme “Celebrating the Diverse and Limitless Identities of Women,” the forum featured powerful personal stories, leadership lessons, and discussions on the opportunities and challenges women continue to face in advancing to positions of influence.

The forum was chaired by Dr. Kavita Jyotula, with Dr. Kalpalatha Guntupalli and Dr. Tapti Panda serving as co-chairs. The event was supported by AAPI President Dr. Amit Chakrabarty and Deborah Wilkinson, founder and president of Wilkinson Global Connections.

Among the keynote speakers were Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza, Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive of BayCare Health System, Dr. Usha Menon, Dean of the University of South Florida College of Nursing, Dr. Arti Prasad, Dr. Sunita Reddy, Archana Kulkarni, and actor and community leader Vivek Oberoi.

Opening the session, organizers described the gathering as a celebration of accomplished women from diverse backgrounds while acknowledging the importance of creating more opportunities for future generations of female leaders.

Mayor Castor reflected on her journey from athlete to becoming Tampa’s first female Chief of Police, crediting Title IX with opening doors for women in sports and leadership.

“I didn’t want to be remembered as the first woman,” Castor said. “I wanted to be remembered as a good chief.”

She also spoke about the additional scrutiny often faced by women in leadership, noting that success or failure is frequently viewed as a reflection on all women rather than on the individual.

One of the most memorable moments from her career, she recalled, came when a young girl saw her on television and realized she, too, could pursue any career she desired.

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza encouraged women to believe in themselves despite the obstacles placed before them.

“We as women have enough people telling us what we can’t do,” Mirza said. “We should be the people telling ourselves that we can.”

Mirza recounted how her mother challenged a tennis coach who initially believed six-year-old Sania was too young and too small to succeed. That early support, she said, became the foundation for an international career that inspired millions.

“If it was not for a homemaker pushing her daughter,” Mirza said, “Sania Mirza would not have existed.”

Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan discussed her transition from practicing physician to executive leadership, where she now oversees one of Florida’s largest health systems serving more than four million patients.

She described stepping away from clinical practice as emotionally difficult but said the opportunity to influence healthcare on a much larger scale motivated her decision. Under her leadership, BayCare has rapidly expanded its graduate medical education programs while continuing to emphasize teamwork and organizational culture.

One of the forum’s most research-focused presentations came from Dr. Arti Prasad, who examined systemic barriers women continue to face in advancing professionally.

She highlighted concepts including the “broken rung,” “glass ceiling,” “double glass ceiling,” and “sticky floor,” explaining how unequal promotion opportunities and workplace biases continue to affect women, particularly women of color.

Prasad emphasized that mentorship alone is not enough.

“We need to be sponsoring women to leadership positions,” she said, encouraging attendees to actively support one another’s advancement.

Additional speakers reinforced the importance of mentorship, wellness, and holistic leadership.

Dr. Usha Menon spoke about developing future healthcare leaders through education and mentorship, while OB-GYN and author Dr. Sunita Reddy discussed women’s health and narrative medicine. Archana Kulkarni emphasized integrity, purpose, and self-belief as essential ingredients for success.

AAPI President Dr. Amit Chakrabarty praised the accomplishments of women leaders while recognizing the many challenges they continue to overcome.

He noted that women today navigate evolving social expectations, cultural barriers, family responsibilities, and rapid technological change while making significant contributions across professions.

The forum concluded with a message that resonated throughout the day: women are not simply overcoming barriers—they are redefining leadership itself.

By bringing together leaders from medicine, government, athletics, academia, and business, the AAPI Women’s Forum highlighted the growing influence of women across every sector and reaffirmed the importance of creating opportunities that allow future generations to thrive.