Vidya Bharati Foundation USA Gala Set for July 12 in Burlington, Spotlighting Education, Innovation and Community Impact

BURLINGTON, MA — The Vidya Bharati Foundation USA will host its annual gala on Sunday, July 12, at the Boston Marriott Hotel Burlington, bringing together community leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and supporters to celebrate the transformative role of education in India and the power of innovation in nation-building.

The evening will highlight the work of Vidya Bharati, one of India’s largest educational organizations, which operates a network of more than 12,000 schools serving millions of students across the country.

Renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist Desh Deshpande will serve as the gala’s chief guest. The program will also feature presentations from MIT technologist Ramesh Raskar, eternalHealth Founder Pooja Ika, finance scholar Debarshi Nandy, and Akshan Toshniwal, who will introduce the Vidya Bharati New England Youth Ambassadors Program (YAP).

The gala will begin with registration and networking at 5:30 p.m., followed by the formal program at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will also enjoy a cultural performance by SETU before learning more about the newly launched Youth Ambassadors Program. Dinner and networking will conclude the evening.

Organizers said the event is designed to showcase Vidya Bharati’s educational mission while fostering conversations about leadership, entrepreneurship, and the role of the global Indian diaspora in supporting educational initiatives.

Registration remains open on a limited basis ahead of the event, with organizers encouraging interested attendees to reserve their seats before registration closes.

To register, click here.

Click here, or on the image to watch a video interview with Mona Chopra, president of the New England chapter of Vidya Bharati Foundation USA.