Johnson & Johnson Agrees to Pay Up to $5.5 Billion to Settle Talc Lawsuits

New Delhi–Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay up to $5.5 billion to resolve remaining lawsuits alleging that its talc-based products caused ovarian cancer, provided at least 95 percent of eligible claimants participate in the settlement.

The proposed agreement covers talc litigation still pending in U.S. federal and state courts. It follows a recent ruling by the federal multidistrict litigation court addressing whether plaintiffs could prove that the company’s talc products caused ovarian cancer in individual claimants.

Under the proposed settlement, Johnson & Johnson would commit $5.5 billion, with an initial payment of up to $3 billion scheduled for 2027. No additional payments would be due before 2028, the company said.

The agreement is contingent on participation by lead plaintiffs’ law firms representing at least 95 percent of the remaining ovarian cancer claims.

Johnson & Johnson said the proposal builds on earlier settlements covering about 95 percent of filed mesothelioma lawsuits, as well as state consumer protection claims and disputes involving talc suppliers.

Erik Haas, Worldwide Vice President of Litigation at Johnson & Johnson, said the company remains confident that the claims lack scientific merit but chose to settle in an effort to end the litigation, which has continued for about 15 years.

The company maintained that decades of research, clinical evidence and studies by independent experts support the safety of cosmetic talc. It also said its talc products do not contain asbestos and do not cause cancer.

Johnson & Johnson ended worldwide sales of talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in 2023 as part of a broader portfolio review.

The company also separated its consumer health business, Kenvue, in 2023 but retained responsibility for talc-related liabilities.

The proposed settlement will take effect only if the agreed conditions are met. (Source: IANS)