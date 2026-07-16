Rapper Ikka Says New EP ‘Enigma 2 Icon’ Reflects Courage, Growth

Mumbai–Rapper Ikka has released a six-track EP titled “Enigma 2 Icon,” describing the project as a reflection of courage, personal growth and overcoming setbacks.

The EP includes “Hamla,” “Enigma 2 Icon,” “Fan/Stan,” “Drunk Ikka,” “Shahrukh Khan” and “Demon Slayer.” The project traces the journey of an artist who has faced criticism and emerged stronger from difficult experiences.

“‘Enigma 2 Icon’ is probably the most honest representation of where I stand today. I’ve seen phases where people doubted me, misunderstood me and counted me out, but every experience became fuel for what I am today. This EP is about proving that your struggles don’t define your ending, your courage does,” Ikka said.

He added that each of the six songs reflects a different part of his personal and professional journey.

“Every scar, every setback and every victory has found its place in these six songs. I hope people see a part of their own journey in this music and walk away believing they can overcome anything,” he said.

“Hamla” is presented as a high-energy anthem inspired by the streets of Delhi. The track focuses on survival, confidence and taking control in the face of adversity.

Its music video, directed by Vaksh, uses gritty visuals to match the song’s themes and intensity.

The EP was released by T-Series and is available on major streaming platforms. The “Hamla” music video is available on T-Series’ YouTube channel. (Source: IANS)