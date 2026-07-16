Rep. Suhas Subramanyam Says Trump Administration Has Damaged U.S.-India Relations

Washington–Indian American Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., criticized the Trump administration’s handling of relations with India, arguing that tariffs and other policy decisions have weakened the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“This foreign policy of this administration has been a complete failure, and they have hurt the US-India relationship,” Subramanyam, who represents Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, said in an interview.

“They’ve hurt our relationships all around the world, and except with dictators. They’ve strengthened those relationships,” he added.

Subramanyam made the comments when asked about the state of U.S.-India relations following a meeting between President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked whether the meeting had improved bilateral ties, the Democratic lawmaker said the administration had pursued an inconsistent approach toward foreign policy.

“You know, it depends on which side of the bed the president wakes up on,” he said.

Subramanyam said the United States must maintain a strong relationship with India and work closely with its allies to address major global challenges.

“I think in the end, we have to have a strong US-India relationship,” he said. “We have to make sure that we’re working with our allies on addressing the biggest problems in the world, encountering some of the folks who present themselves as our adversaries.”

The congressman also raised concerns about the Trump administration’s engagement with Pakistan and Pakistani army chief Asim Munir.

“I’ve spoken out a lot about my concerns about Munir and what’s happening with Pakistan,” Subramanyam said.

He said Washington should hold its partners accountable, including over concerns about democratic governance in Pakistan.

“And, you know, in the end, we have to hold our allies to task, and that includes Pakistan and includes some of the things that have happened with their democracy,” he said.

Subramanyam said strengthening ties between Washington and New Delhi remained a priority, while adding that the United States should avoid unnecessarily alienating countries with which it maintains relations.

“But, you know, certainly we’re focused more on the US-India relationship,” he said. “We don’t want to alienate, you know, any ally.”

He returned to his criticism of the administration’s trade policies, saying tariffs and other decisions had made it more difficult to maintain momentum in the bilateral relationship.

“But I think some of the things the President has done, with the tariffs and with some of his actions, have not been productive as far as continuing the US-India relationship,” Subramanyam said.

India and the United States have expanded cooperation over the past two decades in defense, trade, technology, energy and the Indo-Pacific. The two countries also work together through the Quad, which includes Australia and Japan.

Subramanyam has represented Virginia’s 10th Congressional District since 2025. Northern Virginia is home to a large Indian American population and many technology workers, entrepreneurs and federal employees. (Source: IANS)