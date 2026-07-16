Ishan Kishan Replaces Ill KL Rahul as England Bowls First in Second ODI

Cardiff–Ishan Kishan replaced an ill KL Rahul in India’s lineup as England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bowl in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens on Thursday.

England made two changes after losing the series opener at Edgbaston, bringing fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood into the team in place of Josh Tongue and Liam Dawson.

“It’s a nice, even spread of grass. Hopefully, we can get a bit of seam movement and swing up front. We need to execute slightly better. I’ve always said we are never out of games, and I thought we put up a really good fight in the last game to take it that deep. It was an awesome effort from the guys, and we need some more of that,” Brook said.

India, which leads the three-match series 1-0, made one change, with Kishan taking over wicketkeeping duties.

“KL Rahul was unavailable for selection due to illness,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in an update.

India captain Shubman Gill said his team would also have preferred to bowl first.

“We’d have bowled first as well. We’re doing well. We had a near-perfect game last time out; hopefully, we’re going to have another good one. We started well, and it was great to see fast bowlers do well. Very good memories here,” Gill said.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood. (Source: IANS)