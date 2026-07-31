Indian American Army Surgeon Helps Pioneer Minimally Invasive Brain Tumor Procedure

New York — Indian American Army surgeon Maj. Jagatkumar Patel has helped develop a minimally invasive technique to remove certain brain tumors through the nose, allowing patients to avoid open-skull surgery and recover more quickly.

Patel and Army neurosurgeon Lt. Col. Charles Miller developed the approach for tumors located at the base of the skull, according to the Pentagon.

“Historically, most of these surgeries were done open, which is a much more challenging procedure for the patient,” Patel said.

“Today, if a tumor is the appropriate size and location, open surgery just isn’t necessary,” he added. “Through the nose, we get the best access and the best chance of complete removal.”

Patel and Miller recently used the procedure to treat Marine Staff Sgt. Andy Archer, who had experienced severe headaches for 15 years.

After Archer began developing vision problems, an MRI revealed a tumor measuring 4.4 centimeters, roughly the size of a golf ball. The tumor was located in front of the pituitary gland and was pressing against his optic nerve.

Archer was referred to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where Patel and Miller decided to remove the tumor entirely through the nasal passages.

Patel developed the surgical route through Archer’s complex nasal anatomy and used an endoscopic camera to provide a high-definition, close-up view of the tumor on a monitor. Miller then dissected and removed the growth.

“If he needs to get to critical structures, I can drive the camera closer, so he has perfect visualization,” Patel said.

He described the operation as a collaborative effort, crediting Miller with safely removing the tumor once access had been established.

“My skills in navigating the nasal approach are only useful because he is skilled enough to completely remove the tumor once we get there,” Patel said. “It is a true team effort.”

Two days after the procedure, Archer was sitting up in the surgical intensive care unit with no visible signs of major brain surgery. His vision had also begun to improve.

Patel said the minimally invasive approach can be more technically demanding and is suitable only when a tumor is located in an area that can be safely reached through the nose.

“I don’t think anyone else in the Defense Health Agency has this kind of team performing these complex skull base surgeries,” he said. (Source: IANS)