India Ranks 1st in Milk Production, 2nd in Mobile, 3rd in Auto Globally: PM Modi in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India’s growing economic strength and manufacturing capabilities, saying the country has become the world’s largest milk producer, the second-largest mobile phone producer and telecommunications market, and the third-largest automobile market.

Addressing thousands of members of the Indian diaspora at the “Kia Ora Modi” community event in Auckland, Modi said India’s development has continued at an unprecedented pace despite global economic uncertainties.

“India is today the world’s largest milk producer, the second-largest mobile producer and telecom market, and the third-largest automobile market,” the Prime Minister said while outlining the country’s economic progress.

Modi emphasized that the relationship between India and New Zealand is built on shared democratic values, enduring friendship, and a common commitment to improving the lives of their people.

“For us, it is not the size of a country’s population that matters, but its commitment to the welfare of its people,” he said.

The Prime Minister also noted cultural similarities between the two nations, particularly their shared commitment to preserving indigenous traditions and heritage.

“It is our indigenous cultures and our resolve to celebrate and preserve them that connect us,” Modi said.

Highlighting expanding bilateral cooperation, Modi pointed to collaboration between India’s space program and New Zealand’s growing space industry, saying the two countries continue to deepen partnerships across multiple sectors.

Modi thanked the Indian community for the warm welcome, saying he had brought greetings from 1.4 billion Indians.

Referring to the fact that it had been four decades since the last visit by an Indian prime minister to New Zealand, Modi assured the diaspora that such a lengthy gap would not occur again.

“This time it took 40 years for an Indian Prime Minister to come to New Zealand. But you will not have to wait that long again. It won’t take another 40 years. That’s Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

The visit marks a significant milestone in India-New Zealand relations, with both countries seeking to expand cooperation in trade, technology, education, space, and people-to-people ties while strengthening engagement with New Zealand’s vibrant Indian diaspora. (Source: IANS)