Nearly 500 Gather for America 250 Indian American Commemorative Celebration in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly 500 elected officials, business executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, veterans, faith leaders, and community members gathered at DAR Constitution Hall on July 25 for the America 250 Indian American Commemorative Celebration, a bipartisan event marking the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary and recognizing the contributions of Indian Americans to the United States.

The celebration highlighted the role Indian Americans have played in shaping the country’s economic, civic, educational, and healthcare sectors while expressing gratitude for the freedoms and opportunities the United States has provided to generations of immigrants and their families.

Throughout the evening, speakers reflected on the ideals of democracy, freedom, and opportunity that have attracted immigrants from around the world, emphasizing how Indian Americans have contributed as physicians, entrepreneurs, educators, engineers, veterans, public servants, and small business owners.

The program featured remarks from U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Shri Thanedar of Michigan, as well as a video message from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana. Current and former Trump administration officials Arjun Mody, Ashok Pinto, Uttam Dhillon, and Dr. Michael D. Griffin also addressed attendees.

Other speakers included business, medical, military, and faith leaders such as Dr. Vivek Lall, Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori, Shruti Bhatt, and Chris “Veteran” Aryan. The evening also featured cultural performances by vocalist Falguni “Falu” Shah, the University of Pennsylvania a cappella group Penn Masala, Medha Shanbhag, and a Bhangra dance troupe.

“I am proud of my Indian heritage. It shaped my values, work ethic, and sense of family and faith. But I say this without hesitation: I am American first. Across the country – in rural towns and big cities alike – Indian Americans are working hard and giving back. We are physicians and nurses caring for patients and business owners creating jobs. We are leading companies, teaching in universities, and serving in government, including in this current Administration, from FBI Director Kash Patel to Second Lady Usha Vance. This event was not simply a cultural gathering or networking event. It was a patriotic celebration of the country that has given so much to so many of us,” said Ramesh Kapur, co-chair of the America 250 Indian American Commemorative Celebration.

Organizers described the event as both a celebration of America’s 250-year journey and a reflection of the Indian American community’s continued commitment to the nation’s future. They said the gathering underscored the community’s appreciation for the opportunities afforded by the United States and its dedication to strengthening the country through public service, innovation, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement.

The event concluded with organizers thanking the nearly 500 attendees, speakers, performers, volunteers, and supporters who helped make the celebration one of the largest Indian American commemorative events held in conjunction with the nation’s upcoming semiquincentennial.