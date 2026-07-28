Fifth International India Day Parade and Festival to Be Held at Boston Harbor on Aug. 9

BOSTON — The Foundation of Indian-Americans (FIA–New England) will host the fifth International India Day Parade and Festival at Boston Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 9, bringing together thousands of attendees from across New England for a celebration of India’s 79th Independence Day.

The event, commemorating the 79th anniversary of India’s independence, is expected to attract thousands of attendees from across New England. Organizers say the celebration will highlight Indian culture and heritage while recognizing the contributions of Indian Americans to communities throughout the United States.

The parade is scheduled to feature cultural floats, marching groups, community organizations, traditional music and dance performances, and participation by civic, business, and community leaders. The day-long festival will also include live entertainment, Indian cuisine, cultural exhibits, youth performances, and family-friendly activities.

“This year, we are not just celebrating India’s Independence—we are celebrating the shared democratic values, diversity, and friendship that unite India (at 79) and the United States (at 250),” said Abhishek Singh, president of FIA–New England. “We invite everyone to join us as we create history together at Boston Harbor and celebrate the Festival of Freedom.”

Organizers said the event is intended to promote cultural understanding and bring together people from diverse backgrounds. The program will also recognize community leaders, veterans, first responders, and volunteers for their service and contributions.

The Foundation of Indian-Americans has organized the International India Day Parade and Festival as an annual event celebrating India’s independence while highlighting the cultural, educational, economic, and civic contributions of Indian Americans in New England.

Organizers expect elected officials, business leaders, educators, nonprofit organizations, diplomats, and representatives of cultural associations to participate in this year’s celebration.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Boston Harbor. Admission is open to the public.