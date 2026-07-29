India Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood at U.N. Security Council

United Nations–India reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people and a two-state solution during a U.N. Security Council debate, with the country’s permanent representative delivering part of his remarks in Arabic.

P. Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said international attention on the Strait of Hormuz should not distract from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The loss of civilian lives and destruction of civilian infrastructure are pressing concerns that the international community must act on immediately, with a deep sense of urgency,” Harish said Tuesday during a Security Council debate on the Middle East.

Harish, who is fluent in Arabic after studying at the American University in Cairo, switched from English to Arabic while addressing the council. U.N. interpreters simultaneously translated his remarks into the organization’s other official languages.

“India is firmly committed to efforts that make a tangible impact on the daily lives of the Palestinians,” he said.

Harish previously served as India’s representative to the Palestinian Authority in Gaza City and has worked with the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

He said India has provided about $175 million in development and humanitarian assistance to Palestine. The support has included development projects, contributions to UNRWA and construction of the Palestinian Institute of Diplomacy.

India is also among the leading contributors to UNRWA, Harish said.

“At the Palestine donor group meeting in Brussels this month, India committed to setting up a specialty hospital, an artificial limb fitment center and a vocational training institute for Palestine,” he added.

Harish said humanitarian assistance must be accompanied by efforts to reach a lasting political settlement.

“Even as we work on alleviating the humanitarian distress of the Palestinian people, we should simultaneously press ahead for a sustainable and durable political solution,” he said.

“India believes that a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living side by side in peace with Israel, within secure and recognized borders, is essential to a comprehensive and lasting solution.” (Source: IANS)