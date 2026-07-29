Badshah Says ‘Hustle 5’ Theme Honors Communities That Shape Artists

Mumbai–Rapper Badshah said the new theme of “MTV Hustle 5,” titled “Apna Homeground,” celebrates the communities and life experiences that help shape artists and their music.

Badshah will return to the rap reality show as Rap Supremo for its fifth season.

“Hustle has always been a groundbreaking platform, and coming back this season truly feels like home,” Badshah said.

“This season’s theme, ‘Apna Homeground,’ is a perfect tribute to the communities and experiences that build an artist from the ground up. I can’t wait to discover the next big voices of the Indian hip-hop circuit,” he added.

EPR will return as a Squad Boss alongside MC Square, Paradox and Agsy. The three artists previously appeared on the show as contestants before returning as mentors.

The season’s anthem highlights India’s streets, local communities and emerging voices that continue to influence the country’s hip-hop scene.

EPR said each season has brought stronger talent and deeper stories to the platform.

“Coming back as a Squad Boss feels natural because mentoring is already part of how we move,” he said. “I’ve lived the journey from contestant to artist, and now I get to stand with the next wave once again as the Squad Boss, helping them find their sound and keep the realness that Hustle has always protected.”

MC Square said winning the second season of “Hustle” changed his life.

“Coming back as a Squad Boss is surreal because I know exactly what these contestants are feeling,” he said. “I was once standing on this stage hoping for an opportunity, and today I get to mentor artists beginning that same journey.”

Paradox said returning as a Squad Boss allowed him to give back to the platform that helped launch his career.

“This season is about bringing your spark to the homeground of hip-hop—this stage—and showing the world what you’re made of,” he said.

Agsy described her return to the show as an emotional milestone after years of working toward the opportunity.

“I’ve been manifesting this moment since 2019, but more than that, I’ve spent over a decade working relentlessly—making art, making music and grinding every single day to earn it,” she said. “This platform shaped my journey, and now I have the privilege of shaping someone else’s.”

“MTV Hustle 5” will premiere Aug. 8 on JioHotstar and MTV India. (Source: IANS)