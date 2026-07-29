Bollywood Roundup: Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

Sweden-Based VPN Used in Aamir Khan Threat Message, Police Say

Mumbai–A Sweden-based virtual private network was allegedly used to send a threatening audio message targeting Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, police sources said.

Investigators are examining the digital trail to identify the sender. The initial IP address was traced to Sweden, but authorities believe the sender may have concealed their actual location using a VPN and the Tor browser.

The audio message was allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A person claiming to be Arzu Bishnoi accused Khan of promoting “love jihad” and threatened to “teach him a lesson.”

Police have not yet registered a First Information Report. Officials reportedly learned about the threat through a Facebook post and a voice note circulated earlier this month.

The messages were allegedly issued by people identifying themselves as Arzu Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi. They accused Khan of acting against Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma, apparently referring to his recent marriage.

Khan married his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, in a private registered ceremony at his Mumbai residence on July 5.

Trishala Dutt Calls Sanjay Dutt ‘the Other Part of My Soul’ on His Birthday

Mumbai–Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter, Trishala Dutt, shared an emotional birthday message for the actor as he turned 67 on July 29.

Trishala posted two photographs with her father on social media. In one, the two are seen posing together at a restaurant, while another shows her kissing him on the cheek.

“Happy, happy birthday to the other part of my soul. I love you Papa,” she wrote.

Trishala is Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage to actress and model Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 after battling a brain tumor.

Based in New York, Trishala works as a psychotherapist and has stayed away from the entertainment industry. She has also spoken publicly about grief, therapy and healing following the death of her boyfriend in 2019.

Earlier this year, Dutt surprised her by traveling to New York for Father’s Day, which she described as “the best Father’s Day surprise.”

Amitabh Bachchan Marks Guru Purnima With Sanskrit Message

Mumbai–Amitabh Bachchan marked Guru Purnima on July 29 by sharing a Sanskrit verse highlighting the importance of the relationship between a teacher and disciple.

Writing on his blog, the 83-year-old actor cited a verse from the Skanda Purana stating that even if a guru imparts a single syllable of true knowledge, no material wealth can repay that debt.

“Even if the Guru speaks a few letters to the disciple, there is no wealth on earth that can be given in return for the Guru’s debt,” Bachchan wrote, offering his prayers and greetings on the occasion.

On the professional front, Bachchan is set to return as host of the 18th season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati.” Shooting is expected to begin Aug. 1, with the season reportedly scheduled to premiere Aug. 10.

The actor recently clarified that a blog post mentioning intensive care, surgery and hospitalization was a general reflection and was not related to his health.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Welcome Baby Boy

Mumbai–Actress Karishma Tanna and her husband, Varun Bangera, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post Wednesday, sharing a black-and-white photograph of their newborn’s feet. Their son was born July 29, on Guru Purnima.

“Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here,” they wrote.

Friends and colleagues, including Ektaa Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, Nimrat Kaur, Bharti Singh and Smriti Irani, congratulated the couple.

Tanna and Bangera began dating in 2021 and married in Mumbai in 2022. The actress announced her pregnancy in April.

Karisma Kapoor Reflects on Mentors Who Shaped Her Career

Mumbai–Karisma Kapoor marked Guru Purnima by reflecting on the mentors who influenced her journey in cinema and dance.

The actress said growing up in a film family and working with renowned filmmakers taught her that a true guru offers more than technical instruction.

“A true Guru doesn’t just teach you steps, they teach you how to own the stage with your soul,” Kapoor said. She added that the contestants on “India’s Best Dancer Season 5,” where she serves as a judge, remind her of those lessons.

Fellow judges Jaaved Jaaferi and Geeta Kapur also paid tribute to their mentors. Jaaferi said a good teacher helps performers overcome their inhibitions, while Kapur credited Farah Khan with teaching her how to nurture talent through discipline and encouragement.

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, host of “Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar,” described his parents as his first gurus and said their values continue to guide him.

Shehnaaz Gill Says Intense Roles Are Not About Proving Herself

Mumbai–Shehnaaz Gill says her recent shift toward more intense, layered roles is not an attempt to change public perception or prove her acting abilities.

“I am not trying to prove anything. My destiny is proving it,” Gill said, adding that she feels fortunate to receive challenging work and strong scripts.

Known for her bubbly image after rising to fame on “Bigg Boss 13,” Gill has recently taken on more dramatic projects, including “Ikk Kudi” and “Ishqnama.”

“Ishqnama” is a period romance inspired by the true story of Nimma and Nasima. Set along the India-Pakistan border between 1981 and 1988, the film explores love, sacrifice and forced separation.

Directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira, the film also stars Jai and Saurabh Sachdeva. It is adapted from the book “Hind Pak Bordernama.”

Gill’s other film credits include “Honsla Rakh,” “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Thank You for Coming.” She also has “Sab First Class” in development. (Source: IANS)