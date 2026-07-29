Gill Regains No. 1 ODI Ranking as Sooryavanshi Surges in T20Is

Dubai–Shubman Gill returned to the top of the ODI batting rankings Wednesday, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a dramatic rise in the T20I rankings following India’s series sweep against Zimbabwe.

Sooryavanshi climbed 230 places to a career-best 48th in the T20I batting rankings after scoring 151 runs at an average of 50.33 during India’s 3-0 series victory in Harare. He finished the series with 536 rating points and earned his first Player of the Series award.

Ishan Kishan retained the No. 1 position among T20I batters after scoring 81 during the Zimbabwe series. He has 910 rating points after briefly reaching a career-high 916, the third-highest T20I batting rating of all time behind Abhishek Sharma’s 931 and England’s Dawid Malan’s 919.

Tilak Varma moved up two places to sixth, while Shreyas Iyer rose seven positions to 24th in the T20I batting rankings.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made a significant gain, climbing 31 places to 41st in the T20I bowling rankings after taking three wickets in the series.

Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl improved six places to joint 85th among T20I batters, while fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani moved up 10 spots to 26th among bowlers.

In the ODI rankings, Gill regained the No. 1 batting position after New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell slipped from the top spot. Mitchell had led the rankings since January but lost ground after a period without international competition.

Namibia left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz also moved into the top seven of the ODI bowling rankings following consistent performances in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series involving Nepal and the Netherlands in Utrecht.

The latest rankings update also included several changes in Test cricket.

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves climbed 21 places to 48th in the Test bowling rankings and eight spots to ninth among all-rounders after a strong performance against Pakistan in Trinidad.

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales rose to 24th among Test bowlers, while Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas moved up to 17th.

Babar Azam advanced four places to 15th in the Test batting rankings after scoring a half-century in the second innings. (Source: IANS)