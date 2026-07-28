Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

Ayushmann Khurrana Praises Sanjeev Kumar’s Natural Expressions

Mumbai–Ayushmann Khurrana has praised late Bollywood legend Sanjeev Kumar for his subtle acting and natural expressions, calling him a benchmark for performers.

“He had superb expressions. To give such naturally endearing expressions, that too in the 1970s, was very different,” Khurrana said while promoting his latest film, “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.”

Khurrana highlighted Kumar’s measured performance in the 1978 film “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” which also starred Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

“Every movement was so measured and yet so natural. I think only Sanjeev Kumar could have done that,” he said. “He was one of the subtle actors of that time, yet commercial at the same time. He set a benchmark.”

“Pati Patni Aur Woh Do” stars Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey, a married man whose involvement with three women leads to a series of chaotic situations. The film, produced by T-Series and B R Studios, was released May 15.

Raveena Tandon Marks 31 Years of ‘Zamaana Deewana’

Mumbai–Raveena Tandon celebrated the 31st anniversary of “Zamaana Deewana,” recalling her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan and director Ramesh Sippy.

The actress shared pictures from the film on Instagram and described Khan as one of her funniest and wittiest co-stars.

“Always a gentleman,” Tandon wrote, adding that it was an honor to work with Sippy. She also recalled filming the movie’s songs with choreographer Farah Khan, saying the shoots were full of fun.

Released in 1995, “Zamaana Deewana” starred Tandon and Khan in the lead roles.

Kareena Kapoor Shares Belated Birthday Wish for Kriti Sanon

Mumbai–Kareena Kapoor sent Kriti Sanon a playful belated birthday wish, joking that she was too busy eating pizza to post it on time.

“Happy birthday, Kriti. A day late as I was busy eating my pizza on your birthday,” Kapoor wrote on Instagram. “Sending you love and many more hits. Big hug always.”

Kapoor also shared a black-and-white picture of the two actresses eating pizza together. The image appeared to be from their heist comedy “Crew,” which also starred Tabu.

Sanon and Kapoor developed a close bond while filming the movie. Sanon has previously spoken about admiring Kapoor and said she never felt like a newcomer while working with the senior actress.

Isha Rikhi Draws Mixed Reactions Over Cryptic Post About Husband

Mumbai–Actress Isha Rikhi received mixed reactions online after sharing a cryptic message about her husband, saying she had remained silent out of fear.

“There are battles that leave no visible scars,” Rikhi wrote on social media. She said she felt overwhelmed by what she believed were her husband’s influence and resources, adding that silence had been a means of survival rather than acceptance.

Rikhi did not provide details or make specific allegations in the post, but said she was choosing “courage over fear” and was no longer willing to pretend everything was fine.

Some users criticized her decision to speak publicly after remaining silent for years, while others accused her of seeking sympathy or damaging rapper Badshah’s reputation. Several commenters, however, expressed support and praised her for speaking out.

Reports that Badshah and Rikhi had married emerged earlier this year after photographs shared by Rikhi’s mother appeared to suggest a wedding had taken place.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Photo of Malti Reuniting With Grandmother

Mumbai–Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a family moment featuring her daughter, Malti Marie, reuniting with her grandmother, Dr. Madhu Chopra.

The actress posted a candid photo of her mother holding Malti’s hand as they walked beside a pool, captioning it, “Reunited.”

Chopra later shared another image of Malti watching her perform in the song “Tune Maari Entriyaan” from the 2014 film “Gunday.”

“Who would’ve thought?” she wrote while tagging her husband, Nick Jonas.

Chopra and Jonas married in December 2018 and welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022. (Source: IANS)