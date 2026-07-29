Manisha Koirala Opens Up About Frustrating Fitness Struggles

Mumbai–Actress Manisha Koirala has opened up about the challenges she faced while trying to improve her health, saying she once cried out of frustration after seeing no results despite following a disciplined diet and exercise routine.

Koirala shared a video on Instagram showing herself performing weighted exercises, including lat pull-downs, overhead triceps extensions and lower-back extensions, as well as yoga. She also posted photos of meals she ate during her fitness journey.

The actress said her body appeared to reach a plateau even though she was training regularly, monitoring her calorie and protein intake and eating a healthy diet.

“I know… I know… Some of you must be thinking, ‘Another gym post?’ Here’s the truth. These posts aren’t really about the gym. They’re about getting my life back,” Koirala wrote.

She said that while dealing with life’s challenges, she gradually stopped prioritizing her health.

“Less sleep, more stress, routines slipping away… until one day I realized my body wasn’t where it used to be,” she said. “So I made myself a promise. Before my next film, my health would be my biggest project.”

Koirala said she initially believed that working harder would be enough to produce results.

“I ate well. Trained consistently. Counted calories. Counted protein. Did everything I was supposed to do. Then I’d step on the weighing scale… Nothing. Every. Single. Day,” she wrote.

She recalled becoming so convinced that her scale was inaccurate that she purchased another one, only to receive the same result.

“Funny now. Not funny then. I remember crying out of sheer frustration, wondering why my body wasn’t responding,” she said.

Koirala said doctors and fitness experts later helped her understand that the body changes with age and may require a different approach.

“The body I had years ago isn’t the body I have today. It doesn’t need punishment—it needs understanding. I had to change my approach, not just work harder. That changed everything,” she wrote.

After four months, the actress said she has begun to see progress and feels stronger, healthier and more optimistic, though she has not yet reached her goal.

“This isn’t vanity. This is healing,” Koirala said. “And if you’re working hard and not seeing results yet, please don’t lose heart. Sometimes your body is asking for patience, not perfection. One day at a time.” (Source: IANS)