Kirti Kulhari Loses Rs 2.4 Lakh in Credit Card Fraud

Mumbai–Bollywood actress and producer Kirti Kulhari has filed a police complaint after unauthorized transactions totaling Rs 243,852 were made on her credit card within minutes.

A case has been registered at Amboli Police Station against unidentified suspects, and Mumbai Police’s cybercrime unit is investigating the transactions using bank records and digital evidence.

According to the complaint, Kulhari was at a movie theater near Fun Republic Mall in Andheri West when she received an alert informing her of a $2,525 transaction with Aeromexico.

She immediately contacted her bank’s customer service helpline after noticing the unfamiliar overseas charge. Bank officials later informed her that four large transactions had been made on the card without her authorization.

The credit card was blocked as a security measure.

Kulhari told police that she had not shared her card password or other confidential information with anyone. Investigators are examining whether her phone or card information may have been compromised through malware, spyware or another form of cyber intrusion.

Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and are attempting to trace the suspects through transaction reference numbers and other digital records.

Kulhari was most recently seen in the streaming series “Shekhar Home.” She also recently completed filming her first feature film as a producer. (Source: IANS)