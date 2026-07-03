Kathy and Dan Rao to Serve as Chief Guests at Vision-Aid’s 2026 Annual Event on July 26 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — Vision-Aid, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering people who are blind or visually impaired in India, has announced that community leaders Kathy Rao and Dhananjaya (Dan) Rao will serve as chief guests at its 2026 Annual Event on Sunday, July 26, at the Collins Center for Performing Arts in Andover.

The annual fundraiser, scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., will feature Brothers in Arms: The Lions of Sivaganga, a Broadway-style historical dance production by choreographer Madurai R. Muralidaran. Proceeds from the event will support Vision-Aid’s expanding programs that provide education, assistive technology, employment training, digital accessibility, and rehabilitation services for people with visual impairments across India.

The selection of Kathy and Dan Rao as chief guests reflects their long-standing commitment to leadership, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and community service.

Dan Rao is a veteran retail executive, entrepreneur, and business mentor whose career spans nearly five decades. Rao was an early member of the company’s management team following its launch in 1976 and later held a series of senior leadership positions that helped shape its growth.

During his tenure with TJ Maxx and parent company TJX Companies, Rao served in leadership roles overseeing distribution, logistics, merchandise planning, and capital planning. He also contributed to the expansion of the off-price retail model internationally, supporting the launch and growth of TK Maxx in the United Kingdom and Winners in Canada.

After leaving TJX, Rao became President and CEO of Chadwicks of Boston, then the nation’s largest off-price catalog retailer of women’s apparel. He later led several venture-backed companies, including OptHome and EGI, and since 2009 has served as managing partner of DRP Associates, a Massachusetts consulting firm that advises emerging and mid-sized businesses on strategy, marketing, sales, operations, and business transformation.

Beyond the private sector, Rao has been active in civic and entrepreneurial leadership. He previously served on the Economic Development Industrial Corporation for the City of Framingham, was an elected Town Meeting member, and continues to mentor entrepreneurs through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Venture Mentoring Service.

He holds a master’s degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Oklahoma State University and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Osmania University. Rao is also a lifetime member of Oklahoma State University’s Academy of Industrial Engineering.

Kathy Rao has built a career centered on education, libraries, and community engagement. A lifelong Massachusetts resident, she earned degrees from Trinity Washington University, Boston College, and Simmons University before spending more than two decades with the Sherborn Public Library.

Following her retirement, she continued serving the community through volunteer work at St. Patrick’s Manor nursing home and Native Plant Trust in Framingham. She also helps organize a popular Lunch & Learn Speaker Series and remains active in philanthropic initiatives while enjoying time with her grandchildren.

The evening’s featured performance, Brothers in Arms: The Lions of Sivaganga, tells the story of the Marudhu Brothers and Queen Velu Nachiar, leaders of an 18th-century resistance movement in southern India. Narrated through the perspective of a British colonel reflecting on the conflict, the production combines Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Indian folk dance traditions to bring the historical saga to life.

Vision-Aid, founded in 2004, has grown into one of the leading organizations serving people with visual impairments in India. Its programs include low-vision services, STEM education, assistive technology, digital accessibility training, employment support, and initiatives that promote independence for children and adults.

For tickets, donations, or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.VisionAid.org/event. For questions, email tickets@visionaid.org.