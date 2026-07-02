Bollywood Roundup: Tara Sutaria, Nikita Dutta, Randeep Hooda, and more…

Tara Sutaria Unveils Vintage-Inspired Look From ‘Toxic’

Mumbai — Tara Sutaria shared new photos Thursday offering a glimpse of her character Rebecca in the upcoming action film “Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.”

“Oh the joy of finally getting to dress (and feel) like I’m from the era I’ve always believed I belong to!!! Say hello to Rebecca from the mad, mad world of #Toxic,” Sutaria wrote alongside the images.

The photos show the actress in a black dress styled around classic Hollywood glamour. Disha Patani responded, “Stunner,” while Krishna Shroff posted fire emojis.

Sutaria plays a tough, gun-wielding character in the Geetu Mohandas-directed film, which stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

“Toxic” is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Aug. 26 after previously being slated for March 19 and then June 4. The film marks the first collaboration between Mohandas and Yash.

Nikita Dutta Discovers Scotland’s Countryside During Sheep-Filled Hike

Mumbai — Nikita Dutta shared a video from her Scotland vacation showing an unexpected encounter with a flock of sheep while hiking through the countryside.

The actress trekked across green hills and open meadows before reaching Bunnet Stane, a distinctive rock formation.

“I went a little extra in searching for unpopular hidden gems in Scotland and landed up on this field with sheeps. The rock ‘bunnet stane’ may have been just a picture spot, but the little hike upto this point was the best part. BRB (cleaning all the sheep shit on my shoes currently),” she wrote.

Dutta regularly shares travel, fitness and outdoor content on social media. She recently posted a video of her yoga backbend exercises, writing, “Unaesthetic back bend drills include bringing out every yoga prop possible.”

The actress began her career in television before appearing in films including “Kabir Singh,” “The Big Bull,” “Dybbuk,” “Rocket Gang” and “Jewel Thief.” She also appeared in the Marathi film “Gharat Ganpat.”

Randeep Hooda’s Cat Interrupts Monsoon Piano Session

Mumbai — Randeep Hooda shared a lighthearted video Thursday showing his cat walking across the piano as

he played a tune during the monsoon season.

“When it’s raining cats and dogs .. The cats take over !! Monsoon Mood | Piano | Cats,” Hooda wrote alongside the clip.

The actor, known for his love of animals, has a cat named Mini Mee and a horse named Veer.

Hooda will next appear in the biographical drama “Eetha,” starring Shraddha Kapoor and directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is inspired by the life of Tamasha Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

He is also attached to the war drama “Operation Khukri,” based on the book “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia.

Ashnoor Kaur Clarifies Pipe Burst Flooded Mumbai Home

Mumbai — Television actress Ashnoor Kaur clarified Thursday that flooding at her Mumbai home was caused by a burst pipe, not heavy rain.

Kaur shared a video showing water covering the floor as workers cleaned the apartment.

“Need to leave for an event & this is what has happened at home. May all the ‘nazar’ on me turn into happiness, success & growth (sic),” she wrote.

She later thanked fans for their concern and said the situation was quickly controlled.

“It was due to a pipe burst (and not rainwater lol). However the situation was immediately brought under control within minutes, and no damage was done, thanks to our prompt and professional housekeeping team of the society,” Kaur wrote.

The actress began her career as a child performer in “Jhansi Ki Rani” and later appeared in shows including “Mahabharat,” “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev” and “Patiala Babes.” Her film credits include “Sanju” and “Manmarziyaan.”

Kajol Jokes About Showing Sympathy to Weight

Mumbai — Kajol shared another humorous social media post Thursday, joking that people should show weight

the same sympathy they offer those going through difficult times.

The actress posted a close-up selfie wearing a navy blue hoodie and bright red earphones.

“We normally show attention, sympathy and empathy when people are down in life … let us pls apply this same theory to weight as well! Thank you from the bottom of my assets,” she wrote.

A day earlier, Kajol joked that people who like her posts are “happier, more intelligent and better looking” than those who do not, citing “a study I made up.”

Kajol made her acting debut in “Bekhudi” in 1992 and went on to star in films including “Baazigar,” “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “My Name Is Khan” and “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.”

Karisma Kapoor Shares a Message of Positivity

Mumbai — Karisma Kapoor shared photos of herself and a rainbow on social media, offering a brief message of optimism.

“Somewhere over the rainbow #positivity,” she wrote alongside the images.

On the work front, Kapoor was recently seen in the crime thriller series “Brown,” in which she played Rita Brown, a vulnerable but resilient character.

“Rita Brown is unlike any character I’ve played before. She is flawed, vulnerable, and emotionally bruised, yet incredibly resilient in the way she keeps moving forward despite everything life throws at her,” Kapoor said.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, “Brown” also stars Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan. Kapoor is also serving as a judge on the fifth season of “India’s Best Dancer.”

Vicky Kaushal Shares Romantic Monsoon Photo With Katrina Kaif

Mumbai — Vicky Kaushal shared a romantic black-and-white photo with wife Katrina Kaif on Thursday as the

couple enjoyed the Mumbai monsoon.

The image shows Kaif with her hands on Kaushal’s shoulders as he looks away from the camera.

“Rains and you,” Kaushal captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

Fans praised the photo in the comments, with one writing, “Such Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman vibes!” Another added, “My god! This is so beautiful.”

Kaushal and Kaif married in 2021 and welcomed their son, Vihaan, on Nov. 7, 2025.

Aamir Khan Confirms July 5 Wedding to Gauri Spratt

Mumbai — Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will marry Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his home on July 5.

Speaking at an event as his son Junaid Khan smiled beside him, the actor said the wedding would be attended only by close family members and friends.

“Yes, we are getting married on the 5th. It’s a very small wedding; we are doing it at home. The 5th is a very special day for us. There will only be both the families, along with some close friends. We are getting married at home only. We only want everyone’s blessings that we remain happy,” Khan said.

Khan introduced Spratt to the media around his 60th birthday in March 2025. He said they had known each other for nearly 25 years before their relationship became romantic.

The marriage will be Khan’s third. He was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira Khan, and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad Rao Khan. (Source: IANS)