‘Do Numbari’ Launches Music Campaign for ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’

Mumbai — The makers of “Mirzapur: The Movie” released the film’s first song, “Do Numbari,” on Tuesday, offering an early glimpse of the action and familiar rivalries returning from the hit streaming franchise.

The track was written, composed and performed by Haryanvi artist Dhanda Nyoliwala, marking his Bollywood debut. Known for his energetic performances and popular regional releases, the singer brings his signature style to the crime drama’s big-screen adaptation.

“Do Numbari” revisits the atmosphere of the show’s first season and features several of its best-known characters, including Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal; Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu; and Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

The film expands the “Mirzapur” story beyond streaming for the first time and features a large ensemble cast that includes Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh.

First released in 2018, “Mirzapur” follows competing families and criminal networks fighting for power in Uttar Pradesh. Its mix of political intrigue, violence, revenge and family conflict helped turn it into one of India’s most widely recognized streaming crime dramas.

The series also became known for its characters and dialogue, many of which gained a following on social media and entered popular culture.

“Mirzapur: The Movie” is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Gurmmeet Singh directs from a screenplay by Puneet Krishna.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are producing the film for Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on Sept. 4, 2026. (Source: IANS)