Shreya Ghoshal Wraps Southeast Asia Leg of ‘The Unstoppable Tour’

Mumbai — Shreya Ghoshal has completed the Southeast Asia leg of “The Unstoppable Tour” after performing in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

The singer said the concerts were especially memorable because of the strong audience response in each city and the number of fans who traveled across countries to attend.

“The love I’ve received throughout Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok has been truly overwhelming,” Ghoshal said.

She recalled inviting fans onstage, hearing crowds sing along to her songs and receiving an enthusiastic response to her Tamil-language performances in Kuala Lumpur.

“Every audience brought its own unique energy,” she said. “Moments like welcoming fans on stage, hearing thousands of voices sing every word with me, witnessing the incredible response to my Tamil songs in Kuala Lumpur, and meeting fans who travelled across countries just to be a part of these concerts will stay with me forever.”

The Southeast Asia run began in Singapore on July 25 and ended July 31 at UOB LIVE in Bangkok. Ghoshal became the first Indian artist to perform at the venue.

Her setlist included songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and other Indian languages.

Ghoshal described the conclusion of the regional tour as an “incredibly special” milestone and said she was looking forward to continuing the concert series in other parts of the world.

“I’m deeply grateful for all the love I’ve received,” she said. “I can’t wait to continue the tour and create many more unforgettable memories with audiences around the world.” (Source: IANS)