Tibetan Activist Dies After Self-Immolation Outside UN Headquarters

New York– Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen died after setting himself on fire outside United Nations headquarters in New York, according to the International Campaign for Tibet.

The incident occurred Thursday evening, one day after China’s “Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law” took effect. The legislation has drawn international criticism, with U.N. experts warning that it risks “entrenching forced assimilation and encouraging transnational repression.”

Shortly before the incident, Rangzen livestreamed a message on social media calling for Tibetan independence and unity. He later died from his burn injuries at Bellevue Hospital.

Tencho Gyatso, president of the International Campaign for Tibet, expressed grief over Rangzen’s death and urged the international community to address the human rights situation in Tibet and hold the Chinese government accountable for its “policies of repression and forced assimilation.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lobga, also known as Lobga Rangzen, following his self-immolation at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday evening. Lobga was a tireless advocate for Tibet who devoted himself to peacefully raising awareness of the human rights crisis in Tibet, and he will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to justice and the Tibetan cause. Lobga’s passing is one day after the implementation of China’s new so-called Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law,” Gyatso stated.

“In his final statement, which he posted on his Facebook account, Lobga warned that China’s policies threaten the very survival of Tibetan identity, language, and culture and called on all Tibetans to be united in their fight for the cause of the Tibetan struggle. While we mourn this tragic loss, it is imperative that the international community heed the message behind his profound despair by addressing the worsening human rights situation in Tibet and holding the Chinese government accountable for its policies of repression and forced assimilation,” she added.

Tibetan communities held demonstrations Wednesday in several countries, including the United States and Belgium, to protest the law as it took effect.

Gyatso described the legislation as “a dangerous escalation in China’s campaign of forced assimilation and a tool of identity erasure.” (Source: IANS)