Amit Trivedi Creates Gen Z-Inspired Track for ‘Yeh Fitoor Tera’

Mumbai — Composer Amit Trivedi has opened up about the inspiration behind “Feel Banate Hain,” a new song from the upcoming Star Plus drama “Yeh Fitoor Tera.”

The upbeat track features the hook “Chal Na Reel Banate Hain, Feel Banate Hain,” drawing on the popularity of short-form videos and social media among younger audiences.

Trivedi said the goal was to create a lighthearted song that reflected the show’s youthful tone and the perspective of its female lead.

“We needed a fun song for this Gen Z show, ‘Yeh Fitoor Tera,’” he said. “The idea was that a girl is singing for the guy she likes. Keeping that in mind, and also thinking about today’s times, the line ‘Chal Na Reel Banate Hain’ came to us.”

The National Award-winning composer said the lyric felt natural because creating reels has become such a common part of everyday life.

“Nowadays, everyone is making reels, so it felt very relatable,” Trivedi said.

He also praised lyricist Geet Sagar for capturing the protagonist’s emotions and personality in the song.

“Geet Sagar, who wrote the lyrics, captured the mood beautifully,” he said. “He perfectly expressed the emotions and mindset of the female protagonist.”

Trivedi said he particularly enjoyed the opportunity to work on a playful and easygoing composition after a long gap.

“I had a great time composing this song,” he said. “After quite a long time, I got the opportunity to create a lighthearted, fun-loving track, and I thoroughly enjoyed the process.”

“Yeh Fitoor Tera” is scheduled to premiere Aug. 5 at 8:30 p.m. on Star Plus. The series will also stream on JioHotstar. (Source: IANS)