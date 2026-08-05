The AI Revolution-1: MIT Sloan’s Rama Ramakrishnan on Understanding the AI Transforming Business and Society

BOSTON–Artificial intelligence has moved beyond the realm of science fiction and research laboratories to become one of the most influential technologies of the 21st century. It is changing how businesses compete, how entrepreneurs build products, how employees work, and how consumers interact with the digital world. Yet for many people, AI remains difficult to understand, with rapid advances often outpacing public awareness.

To provide a practical, accessible understanding of this fast-changing field, we are launching a three-part masterclass featuring Rama Ramakrishnan, Professor of the Practice in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Drawing on decades of experience as an educator, entrepreneur, data scientist and technology executive, Ramakrishnan examines AI not only as a technological breakthrough, but as a force reshaping industries, economies and society.

To watch part-1, please click here or on the image below.

In Part 1, he traces the evolution of artificial intelligence, explaining how decades of research laid the foundation for today’s AI boom and why recent advances in computing power, data availability and machine learning have accelerated adoption across virtually every industry. He also explores AI’s broader implications for business strategy, entrepreneurship, employment, innovation and economic growth, while offering practical insights into what organizations and individuals should understand as AI becomes an increasingly integral part of everyday life.

Ramakrishnan brings a unique perspective that bridges academia and industry. Before joining MIT Sloan, he spent more than 20 years as a technology entrepreneur and executive, founding and helping build several software companies that were later acquired by Oracle, Demandware and Salesforce.

Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at Salesforce and Chief Data Scientist for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, where he led Salesforce Einstein for Commerce, the company’s analytics and machine learning platform. The technology, originally developed through his startup CQuotient, powers personalized shopping experiences for hundreds of millions of consumers each month and has become one of the world’s leading AI recommendation engines.

Prior to founding CQuotient, Ramakrishnan taught analytics at MIT Sloan, served as Chief Scientist and Vice President of Research and Development at ProfitLogic, was Chief Analytics Officer for Oracle’s retail business following its acquisition of ProfitLogic, founded two analytics companies, and worked as a consultant with McKinsey & Company. His career has consistently focused on translating advanced data science and artificial intelligence into practical business solutions.

At MIT Sloan, Ramakrishnan teaches courses on predictive and generative AI, intelligent products and services, and hands-on deep learning. His course Hands-on Deep Learning is available worldwide through MIT OpenCourseWare, reflecting his belief that AI education should be accessible to everyone. He also shares educational resources through his website and serves as an AI columnist and editorial advisory board member for MIT Sloan Management Review.

His contributions to education have earned some of MIT Sloan’s highest honors, including the Jamieson Prize for Excellence in Teaching in 2025 and MIT’s Teaching with Digital Technology Award in 2024.

Throughout this masterclass, Ramakrishnan combines academic rigor with real-world experience to explain AI in clear, practical terms. Whether viewed from the perspective of business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers or consumers, his goal is to help audiences better understand one of the most consequential technologies of our time.

Part 1 establishes that foundation by examining where artificial intelligence came from, why it has advanced so rapidly in recent years, and how it is likely to shape the future of business and society.