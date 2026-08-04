Music

Sudesh Bhosle Shares Rare Photos in Tribute to Kishore Kumar

4 hours ago
163 1 minute read

Mumbai — Playback singer Sudesh Bhosle marked Kishore Kumar’s 97th birth anniversary Tuesday by sharing rare photographs of the late singer-actor with several prominent figures from the Indian film and music industries.

The vintage images posted on social media include moments from what appears to have been a musical gathering. In one photograph, Kishore Kumar is seen greeting Bhosle with a handshake as composer Bappi Lahiri and other members of the music fraternity look on.

Another image features Kishore Kumar alongside Bhosle, Asha Bhosle, Ashok Kumar and several other artists.

In his tribute, Bhosle described Kishore Kumar as a once-in-a-generation performer whose work continues to resonate with listeners.

“Happy Birth Anniversary Kishore Da. Singer, actor, music director, lyricist — an artist like you comes along only once in centuries,” he wrote. “Even today, your voice brings peace. Legends never die.”

Born Abhas Kumar Ganguly on Aug. 4, 1929, Kishore Kumar built a celebrated career as a singer, actor, composer, lyricist, producer and director.

His songs from films including “Aradhana,” “Amar Prem,” “Kati Patang,” “Don,” “Namak Halaal,” “Padosan” and “Sharaabi” remain widely popular decades after their release.

Bhosle, meanwhile, is known for his vocal versatility, mimicry and long association with songs picturized on Amitabh Bachchan.

His best-known tracks include “Jumma Chumma De De,” “Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai” and “Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyar Hum.” (Source: IANS)

4 hours ago
163 1 minute read
Photo of India New England News

India New England News

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