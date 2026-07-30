Virat Kohli Hails Ajinkya Rahane as ‘Safest Pair of Hands’ After Retirement

New Delhi — Former India captain Virat Kohli praised Ajinkya Rahane as the “safest pair of hands in the slips” and his favorite Test batting partner after the veteran cricketer announced his retirement.

Rahane, who captained India to a historic Test series victory in Australia in 2020-21, announced Thursday that he was retiring from international cricket and all other formats after a career spanning more than a decade.

Kohli paid tribute to his longtime teammate in a social media post, highlighting Rahane’s contributions with the bat and in the field.

“Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You’ve done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless,” Kohli wrote.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also thanked Rahane for his contribution to the national team and praised his calm temperament, leadership and selflessness.

“It felt good to share the dressing room with you, Ajju bhai. Calm in every situation, selfless in every role and a leader by example. Thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket. Wishing you nothing but the best for what’s next,” Pant wrote.

Rahane made his international debut during India’s 2011 tour of England. He played 85 Tests, 90 one-day internationals and 20 Twenty20 internationals.

The right-handed batter scored 5,077 runs in 144 Test innings, including 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries. He also accumulated 2,962 runs in ODIs. His final appearance for India came during the 2023 Test series in the West Indies.

Rahane’s defining achievement came during India’s 2020-21 tour of Australia. He took over as captain after India were dismissed for 36 in the opening Test in Adelaide and Kohli returned home.

Under Rahane’s leadership, an injury-depleted Indian team recovered to win the series 2-1. He scored a century while leading India to an eight-wicket victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India later secured a historic win at the Gabba in Brisbane, ending Australia’s long unbeaten run at the venue and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Source: IANS)