Indian Crew Member Killed in Missile Attack on Two UAE Tankers

Abu Dhabi–An Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured after two United Arab Emirates tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UAE Ministry of Defense.

The tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were hit while traveling through the southern passage of the strait in Omani territorial waters, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The attack killed an Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa and injured eight people, including four who were seriously wounded. The injured included six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals, according to Xinhua.

Fires broke out aboard both tankers and caused material damage, but authorities later brought the blazes under control.

The UAE Ministry of Defense strongly condemned the attack, calling it a serious violation of international law and a threat to regional security and stability.

The ministry said the UAE reserved the right to respond to the escalation and would take all necessary measures to protect its territory, people, residents, national interests and strategic assets.

It added that the country remained fully prepared to address potential threats and urged the public to rely on official sources and avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs separately condemned the attack.

The incident came amid heightened regional tensions. The UAE Defense Ministry said Sunday that its air defense systems were responding to missile and drone threats, while Bahrain’s Interior Ministry urged residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

Iranian state-run Press TV reported that recent Iranian strikes targeted a Patriot air defense system, an ammunition depot and a U.S. military radar facility in Kuwait.

The outlet also reported that Iran targeted a U.S. military communications facility and a radar installation in Bahrain and launched a ballistic missile strike against Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to U.S. attacks. (Source: IANS)