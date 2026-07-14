India Summons Iranian Diplomats After Strike Kills Sailor in Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi–India summoned Iranian diplomats, including Deputy Chief of Mission Mohammad Javad Hosseini, after an attack on two United Arab Emirates merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz killed an Indian sailor and injured several others.

The Ministry of External Affairs called in the Iranian representatives following the strike on the UAE oil tankers Tuesday.

One Indian sailor was killed and six others were injured in the attack, according to initial reports.

The Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were reportedly struck by two Iranian cruise missiles while traveling through the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE expressed condolences over the seafarer’s death and said it was working with local authorities to assist those affected.

“We condole the tragic loss of an Indian seafarer in the attacks on two vessels, Al Bahiyah & Mombasa B. We are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the local authorities to render all possible assistance to the injured and families,” the embassy wrote on X.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said the attack caused fires and material damage aboard both tankers. The fires were later brought under control.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a serious violation of international law and a threat to regional security and stability.

It said the UAE reserved the right to respond to the escalation and would take necessary measures to protect its territory, population, national interests and strategic assets.

The ministry also said it remained prepared to respond to potential threats and urged the public to rely on official sources rather than spreading rumors or unverified information. (Source: IANS)