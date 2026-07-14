Bumrah Becomes India’s Leading ODI Wicket-Taker in England

Birmingham–Jasprit Bumrah became India’s highest wicket-taker in One-Day Internationals played in England after dismissing captain Harry Brook during the first ODI at Edgbaston.

Playing his first ODI in 968 days, Bumrah claimed his 150th wicket in the format and moved past Ravindra Jadeja’s record of 30 ODI wickets in England.

Bumrah now leads the list with 31 wickets, followed by Jadeja with 30, Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 28, Madan Lal with 27 and Mohammed Shami with 26.

Brook’s dismissal also made Bumrah the third-fastest Indian bowler to reach 150 ODI wickets in terms of deliveries bowled.

Bumrah reached the milestone in 4,605 deliveries, behind Shami’s 4,070 balls and Kuldeep Yadav’s 4,513. Ajit Agarkar took 5,027 deliveries to reach the mark, while Irfan Pathan required 5,131.

The wicket placed Bumrah alongside Shakib Al Hasan and Tim Southee as the only cricketers to have taken at least 200 Test wickets, 150 ODI wickets and 100 T20 International wickets.

Bumrah has 234 wickets in Tests, 150 in ODIs and 121 in T20 Internationals.

The fast bowler has taken 31 wickets in 17 ODIs in England at an average of 21.41 and an economy rate of 4.44.

His best ODI figures also came in England, when he took 6-19 against the hosts during the 2022 series. Bumrah also claimed 18 wickets at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England as India reached the semifinals.

Axar Patel later produced career-best figures of 4-62 as India bowled England out for 258 in 47.5 overs.

England recovered from a middle-order collapse through a 121-run seventh-wicket partnership between Joe Root and Liam Dawson. Root remained unbeaten on 76 as the hosts posted a competitive total. (Source: IANS)