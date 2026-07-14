India Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution and Palestinian UN Membership

Brussels– India has reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution and Palestine’s membership in the United Nations during the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Palestine Donor Group in Brussels.

Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (CPV & OIA) at the Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at the meeting, which was jointly organized by the European Commission and the Palestinian Authority.

The meeting was attended by representatives from European Union member states, Palestine, international partners and financial institutions.

“At the meeting, the Secretary emphasised that India has been a long-standing partner of the Palestinian people, and reaffirmed India’s continued support to a two-state solution, as well as to Palestine’s membership of the UN. She underlined India’s ongoing developmental assistance, including capacity building programmes and humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine, noting that India’s projects are demand-driven and largely centred on healthcare, education, capacity building, and vocational training,” the ministry said.

Ranganathan said India was engaged in major projects involving health care, women’s empowerment and institution building in Palestine. She also announced several new initiatives focused on rehabilitation, health, education and vocational training.

During her visit to Brussels, Ranganathan attended a meeting hosted by the incoming Chair of the Advisory Commission of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

At the meeting, she highlighted India’s continued support for the agency and its work in Palestine.

“India remains a dedicated partner that contributes tangibly towards meeting the humanitarian needs of the people of Palestine,” the ministry said.

Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh last month expressed confidence in India’s support for a two-state solution.

“We strongly believe that India stands strong to support the two-state solution. India used to support the Palestinian people when it came to the United Nations resolutions, voting in favour of the resolutions and even on the ground, India is heavily invested in the peace process and has implemented a lot of projects on the ground in Palestine. One very important issue: we are very close to starting a new project, or India is starting to implement a very important project, which is building a hospital in Palestine, particularly in the West Bank,” Shawesh said. (Source: IANS)