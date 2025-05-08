Elon Musk’s Starlink Moves Closer to India Launch with Key Government Clearance

- Advertisement -

New Delhi — Elon Musk’s Starlink is one step closer to launching its affordable satellite-based internet services in India after receiving a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), signaling preliminary approval under new regulatory guidelines.

The green light comes after Starlink agreed to comply with India’s updated national security requirements for satellite communication operators. These include 29 key conditions such as mandatory interception and monitoring systems, use of local data centers, location tracking for mobile user terminals, and other localization mandates aimed at strengthening data security and sovereignty.

With the DoT’s clearance in hand, Starlink’s next hurdle is approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). The company has already submitted the necessary documentation, and once approved, it will be allocated spectrum for service rollout, according to government sources.

Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with senior Starlink executives, including Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight, to discuss the company’s investment plans for India.

“Met a delegation from Starlink, comprising Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, existing partnerships, and future investment plans in India,” Goyal posted on X following the meeting.

The development comes as major Indian telecom players such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea reportedly hold talks with Starlink for potential collaborations in launching satellite-based connectivity across the country. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has emphasized the importance of satellite internet, particularly in connecting remote and underserved rural areas.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, aims to deliver high-speed internet globally using a network of low-Earth orbit satellites. SpaceX is also known for being the first private company to send astronauts to and from the International Space Station and for completing the first all-civilian mission to orbit.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is expected to visit India later this year, a trip anticipated to further boost the company’s presence and investment in the country. (Source: IANS)