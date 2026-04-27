Sun Pharma to Acquire Organon in $11.75 Billion Deal

NEW DELHI — Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said it will acquire U.S.-based Organon & Co. in an all-cash transaction valued at $11.75 billion, marking the Indian drugmaker’s largest overseas acquisition.

Under the agreement, Sun Pharma will purchase 100 percent of Organon’s outstanding shares at $14 per share, implying an enterprise value of $11.75 billion and an equity value of about $3.99 billion, according to a regulatory filing.

The company said the deal aligns with its strategy to expand its innovative medicines business while strengthening its portfolio of established brands and branded generics. The acquisition will also allow Sun Pharma to enter the biosimilars segment as a major global player.

Following the transaction, the combined entity is expected to rank among the top 25 pharmaceutical companies globally, with projected revenues of about $12.4 billion. The deal is also expected to bolster Sun Pharma’s presence in women’s health and biosimilars.

Organon, headquartered in New Jersey, focuses on women’s health, biosimilars and established medicines, with a portfolio of more than 70 products and operations in over 140 countries.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in early 2027, subject to regulatory clearances and approval from Organon shareholders.

Sun Pharma said it plans to finance the acquisition through a combination of internal accruals and debt.

For the year ended December 2025, Organon reported revenue of $6.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion.

Commenting on the deal, Executive Chairman Dilip Shanghvi said it would help create a stronger and more diversified business, while Managing Director Kirti Ganorkar highlighted potential synergies and growth opportunities from the integration.

Shares of Sun Pharma rose as much as 6.71 percent during trading, reaching an intraday high of Rs 1,728.65 on the BSE. (Source: IANS)