Diljit Dosanjh Gets Jimmy Fallon Dancing to “Morni” on ‘The Tonight Show’

MUMBAI — Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh brought bhangra to U.S. late-night television, getting host Jimmy Fallon to dance along to his track “Morni” during an appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

In a video shared on social media, Dosanjh and Fallon are seen performing bhangra steps together in the studio as the song plays. The track “Morni” is sung by Dosanjh, with music by Tru-Skool and lyrics by Channi Nattan.

“@diljitdosanjh brings AURA to Studio 6B #FallonTonight #DiljitOnFallon,” read a caption posted by the show’s official account.

Dosanjh also used the appearance to highlight his new album “Aura,” which includes tracks such as “Senorita,” “Kufar,” “You & Me,” “Charmer,” “Ban,” “Balle Balle,” “Gunda,” “Mahiya,” “Broken Soul,” and “God Bless.”

On the film front, Dosanjh is preparing for the release of “Main Vaapas Aaunga,” directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina and is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 12.

Earlier this month, the film’s makers released the song “Kya Kamaal Hai,” which focuses on themes of hope during difficult times.

“‘Kya Kamal Hai’ is very close to my heart. There’s a certain honesty in this song… it makes you pause and just feel, without trying too hard. Working with Imtiaz Ali sir is always special because his world feels real, nothing forced, nothing superficial,” Dosanjh said.

“With A. R. Rahman sir, it doesn’t feel like work… it’s an honor to be working with someone as legendary as him. And Irshad Kamil bhai’s words… they come straight from the heart and land there,” he added.

“There’s a lot of noise and chaos around us today, but this song has a certain stillness. It reminds you to slow down, breathe, and just be in the moment.” (Source: IANS)