Netanyahu Resumes Testimony in Corruption Trial After Iran War Delay

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed testimony Tuesday in his corruption trial after a two-month pause linked to the Iran war.

Netanyahu, who faces charges in three separate cases, had been scheduled to return to the stand Monday, but the hearing was postponed after his legal team cited “security-related scheduling constraints.”

Prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh continued questioning in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is accused of advancing regulatory decisions that benefited Shaul Elovitch, then controlling shareholder of Bezeq and the Walla news website, in exchange for favorable media coverage.

Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He denies all allegations.

His previous appearance on Feb. 24 marked the 80th time he testified in the proceedings, according to local media reports.

Court activity had been disrupted after Israel and the United States launched military operations against Iran in late February, prompting a nationwide emergency. During that period, many institutions shut down and courts operated on a limited basis, handling only urgent matters.

Normal operations resumed earlier this month, but Netanyahu’s attorneys have repeatedly sought delays, arguing that the prime minister must focus on national security responsibilities.

Separately, Netanyahu submitted a pardon request in November to President Isaac Herzog, according to local media.

The request, filed by his lawyer Amit Hadad, spans 111 pages and includes a letter signed by Netanyahu. In it, Hadad argued that granting a pardon would allow the prime minister to focus fully on leading the country during a critical period.

“Granting this request will allow the prime minister to devote all of his time, abilities, and energy to advancing Israel in these critical times,” Hadad wrote, adding that it could also help ease internal divisions and strengthen national resilience.

Herzog’s office said the request is under review and described it as an extraordinary matter with significant implications. The Justice Ministry’s pardons department is expected to gather input before submitting recommendations.

Under Israeli law, the president has the authority to grant pardons to individuals convicted in court and, in rare cases, even before legal proceedings are completed if deemed to be in the public interest. (Source: IANS)