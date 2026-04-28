Amaal Mallik Praises Pritam in Emotional Tribute Marking “22 Crazy Years” of Versatility

MUMBAI — Music composer Amaal Mallik shared a heartfelt tribute to composer Pritam, praising his influence and legacy in Hindi film music in a message posted on social media.

Mallik described Pritam as a major inspiration in his career and credited him with shaping modern commercial film music.

“Bollywood and the Indian film industry must celebrate you for truly holding fort and tirelessly giving us timeless music over the last 3 decades. My life as a listener was blessed and our journey together as student and teacher in the music world will always be cherished and respected,” Mallik wrote.

He added that many composers of his generation look up to Pritam’s work.

“All the composers of my generation would be lying if we didn’t state that point blank you are our idol, we are all closeted #pritamfans & we learnt how to make simple yet new age music only and only through your world and heart,” he said.

Mallik also thanked Pritam for his continued evolution as a composer, calling his career a journey of “22 crazy years of unexplainable versatility.”

The composer referenced his own recreation of “Mere Dholna 3.0,” originally composed by Pritam, describing it as a tribute.

“May God give you everything you wish for dada. I love you…. You are my hero. Life would be incomplete without your magical melodies, #Kalank being my all time favourite,” Mallik wrote. “Ps-I was 17 when you did Ami Je Tomar for Bhool Bhulaiyaa this one is & will always be my 3.0 tribute to the magician you are.”

Pritam has worked in the film industry for more than two decades and is widely known for producing chart-topping songs that have shaped the sound of Hindi cinema since the early 2000s. (Source: IANS)