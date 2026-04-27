Musk and Altman Head to Court Over OpenAI’s Founding Vision

NEW DELHI — Elon Musk and Sam Altman are set to face off in federal court as a jury weighs claims that the artificial intelligence company they helped build strayed from its original nonprofit mission.

The trial, opening with jury selection in Oakland, California, centers on allegations that OpenAI — co-founded in 2015 with early backing from Musk — shifted from developing AI for the public good to becoming a profit-driven enterprise now valued at about $852 billion.

Musk filed the lawsuit in August 2024 against Altman and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, accusing them of misleading him and abandoning the organization’s founding principles. The complaint alleges the company pivoted toward commercialization behind his back, aligning itself with major investors, including Microsoft.

OpenAI has rejected the claims, calling the case unfounded and arguing it is driven by Musk’s competitive interests, particularly following the launch of his rival AI venture, xAI, in 2023.

The lawsuit seeks changes to OpenAI’s governance structure, including Altman’s removal from the board, along with financial remedies tied to the company’s nonprofit arm.

Musk, who invested roughly $38 million in OpenAI between 2015 and 2017, initially sought damages exceeding $100 billion, though that figure has since been reduced after pretrial rulings.

The case is expected to feature testimony from both Musk and Altman, whose relationship has evolved from early collaboration to a high-profile dispute over the direction of one of the world’s most influential AI companies.

Proceedings are being overseen by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, with the jury serving in an advisory capacity.

Musk has argued the lawsuit is rooted in concerns about OpenAI’s departure from its founding mission, while the company maintains that its shift toward a commercial model was necessary to scale development and compete globally in the rapidly advancing AI sector.

Earlier this month, Musk withdrew fraud claims against OpenAI and its co-founders, narrowing the scope of the case ahead of trial. (Source: IANS)