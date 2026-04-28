Iyer Says Criticism Over Short Ball Struggles Fueled His Transformation

NEW DELHI — Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said criticism of his ability to handle short-pitched bowling became a major source of motivation, helping reshape his mindset and approach during the IPL 2026 season.

“People said I would never fix my short-ball problem. That triggered me. I wanted to prove them wrong by performing well. So, I worked hard on it,” Iyer said.

He described a shift in his batting approach, moving from a cautious response to a more aggressive mindset.

“Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down. But now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six,” he said. “I work with Pravin Amre. I have been with him since I was young. I also talk to coaches like Abhishek Nayar. We share ideas.”

Iyer said his training has become more intensive, with longer practice sessions against live bowlers.

“During my batting practice, I now try to play around 50 overs and face over 300 balls. That helps me understand what works for me. I don’t follow a fixed pattern. I give myself more time in the middle and face real bowlers, not just sidearm throws. The more I face bowlers, the clearer my movement becomes,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of rhythm and timing at the crease.

“I focus on creating a rhythm. Just before the bowler delivers, I try to get into my position quickly. That creates a flow. You must have seen AB de Villiers do that. Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have that rhythm before playing their shots. I try to do the same,” he added.

The 29-year-old’s improvements have coincided with Punjab Kings’ strong run this season. The team sits at the top of the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points from seven matches.

Their recent win over Delhi Capitals highlighted their batting strength, as they chased down 265, the highest successful chase in men’s T20 cricket. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya put on a 116-run partnership in the powerplay, before Iyer scored 76 off 36 balls to guide the team to victory.

Iyer also pointed to mental resilience as a key factor in his development, particularly when dealing with injuries and external criticism.

“I have people around me who say that in this situation, you can’t do it. It’s impossible. I don’t like hearing that. As a cricketer playing at the highest level, I just can’t accept it,” he said.

“Then in my mind, I decide that I have to prove them wrong. The challenge becomes: ‘I was in this situation, how can I come back stronger?’ I push myself harder and try to return as soon as possible to prove them wrong.”

Reflecting on a past back injury, Iyer said doubts about his recovery further strengthened his resolve.

“When I had my back injury, some people said I would never be the same again. I asked myself, why can’t I be? The way you shape your mindset after an injury is important. You choose what to focus on and what to ignore,” he said.

Under Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings have built a team culture focused on clarity and freedom. After finishing runners-up last season, the team has carried that momentum into 2026, becoming the first side in IPL history to surpass 12 points in its first seven matches. (Source: IANS)