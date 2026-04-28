Bollywood

Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rani Mukerji, and more…

43 minutes ago
3 4 minutes read
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday Shares Cozy Moments With Her Three Pets on Social Media

MUMBAI, India — Actress Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse into her life at home, sharing photos of herself spending time with her three pets.

Posting on Instagram Tuesday, the “CTRL” actor shared a series of images showing her cuddling and relaxing with her dogs, who were also seen napping. “Mommy of three…only kisses and cuddles and sleepy babies accepted,” she wrote in the caption.

Actor Shruti Haasan responded to the post with heart emojis.

Panday expanded her pet family earlier this year, introducing two new additions, Honey and Lemon, in a February social media post. She also owns a dog named Riot, whose first birthday she celebrated in 2025 with a video showing the two cutting a cake together.

On the work front, Panday is set to star in the upcoming romantic film “Chand Mera Dil” alongside actor Lakshya. The film is scheduled for release on May 22 and will mark their first on-screen pairing.

Ayushmann Khurrana Teases Chaos-Filled Role in ‘Pati Patni Aur Wo Do’

MUMBAI, India — Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is opening up about his character in the upcoming comedy “Pati Patni Aur Wo Do,” describing a story driven by confusion, relationships, and unexpected chaos.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, a man he says is well-intentioned but constantly caught in complicated situations. “I found Prajapati to be a man who is honest and whose intentions are clean. Still, the kind of situations he finds himself in draws laughs, on the surface, it looks like this guy is having a lot of fun,” he said.

“However, when you watch him navigate one problem after another in this comedy of errors, you realise he never imagined his life would take such a turn. He’s quite a star of the jungle, but dealing with three women in the film is a chaos he never imagined would enter his life,” he added.

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, and is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

“Pati Patni Aur Wo Do” is scheduled to release in theaters on May 15, 2026.

Rani Mukerji Says ‘Mardaani 3’ Success Shows Global Appeal of Female-Led Stories

MUMBAI, India — Actor Rani Mukerji says the strong response to “Mardaani 3” across theaters and streaming platforms reflects a growing global appetite for female-led stories.

Rani Mukerji

The film, which recently debuted on Netflix after a successful theatrical run, has continued to trend on the platform, a milestone Mukerji called “deeply humbling.”

“For me, the journey of Mardaani 3 is incredibly emotional because it has connected with audiences everywhere, first in theatres and now across the world on Netflix,” she said. “The film had a strong theatrical run… and today, seeing it trend among the top films for a whole month on streaming is deeply humbling.”

Mukerji said the film’s performance signals a broader shift in audience preferences. “This success signifies a shift: audiences are embracing powerful, female-led narratives across platforms,” she said.

She added that stories centered on “courage, justice, and real issues” can succeed both commercially and culturally, noting that the franchise continues to resonate with viewers.

“Shivani Shivaji Roy isn’t just a character anymore; she has found her place in the hearts and minds of people across India and the world,” Mukerji said.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, “Mardaani 3” follows the story of rescuing girls who go missing without a trace.

Kriti Sanon Dances in Vanity Van as Varun Dhawan Joins In

MUMBAI, India — Actor Kriti Sanon shared a behind-the-scenes moment from her vanity van, posting a video of herself dancing to “Jab Talak” from her upcoming film “Cocktail 2.”

Kriti Sanon

The clip, shared on Instagram Tuesday, shows Sanon grooving with her team before being joined by actor Varun Dhawan. “Our Jab Talak Vanity-Jam got crashed by a Wow munda,” she wrote in the caption.

“Cocktail 2,” which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, is set for release in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Sanon, coming off a string of successful films, recently reflected on the role of hard work and timing in her career. “I do believe in luck… it’s always a combination of hard work, talent and destiny and also recognizing opportunities,” she said, adding that taking risks and embracing uncertainty are key to growth.

Kangana Ranaut Marks 20 Years in Film Industry With Throwback Portfolio

MUMBAI, India — Actor Kangana Ranaut marked 20 years in the film industry on Tuesday by sharing images from her first portfolio shoot, which helped launch her career.

Kangana Ranaut

Posting on Instagram, Ranaut said the early photos led to her debut role as Simran in the 2006 film “Gangster.” “Today I completed 20 years in the film industry, this is my first portfolio… that landed me the role of Simran in Gangster,” she wrote.

She also shared a photo from her first magazine shoot while reflecting on two decades since the release of “Gangster,” directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

Following her debut, Ranaut built a career with films including “Woh Lamhe…,” “Life in a… Metro,” and “Fashion,” later earning National Film Awards for best actress for “Queen” and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns.”

She went on to headline projects such as “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” and “Panga,” and most recently appeared in her 2025 directorial film “Emergency.”

Bhumi Pednekar Recalls Scary Bike Prank by Akshay Kumar During Film Shoot

MUMBAI, India — Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a tense behind-the-scenes moment from the set of “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,” recalling a prank by co-star Akshay Kumar that left her shaken.

Bhumi Pednekar

Speaking on the Indian edition of “Wheel of Fortune,” Pednekar said Kumar played on her fear of speed while they were filming. “I am very scared of speed and Akshay sir knew that. He asked me, are you scared of bikes? I said, Sir, I am petrified,” she said.

She added that Kumar initially reassured her there were no bike stunts in the film, but then suddenly sped up while she was riding with him. “He suddenly asked me to hold the bike tight and increased the speed. I literally froze and only and only prayed to God,” she said.

Kumar laughed while recalling the incident during the show.

“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,” released in 2017, starred Kumar and Pednekar and was directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The social comedy-drama focused on sanitation issues in rural India, following a newly married woman who leaves her husband after discovering there is no toilet at his home, prompting him to challenge societal norms to fix the problem. (Source: IANS)

43 minutes ago
3 4 minutes read
Photo of India New England News

India New England News

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