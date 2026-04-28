Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rani Mukerji, and more…

Ananya Panday Shares Cozy Moments With Her Three Pets on Social Media

MUMBAI, India — Actress Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse into her life at home, sharing photos of herself spending time with her three pets.

Posting on Instagram Tuesday, the “CTRL” actor shared a series of images showing her cuddling and relaxing with her dogs, who were also seen napping. “Mommy of three…only kisses and cuddles and sleepy babies accepted,” she wrote in the caption.

Actor Shruti Haasan responded to the post with heart emojis.

Panday expanded her pet family earlier this year, introducing two new additions, Honey and Lemon, in a February social media post. She also owns a dog named Riot, whose first birthday she celebrated in 2025 with a video showing the two cutting a cake together.

On the work front, Panday is set to star in the upcoming romantic film “Chand Mera Dil” alongside actor Lakshya. The film is scheduled for release on May 22 and will mark their first on-screen pairing.

Ayushmann Khurrana Teases Chaos-Filled Role in ‘Pati Patni Aur Wo Do’

MUMBAI, India — Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is opening up about his character in the upcoming comedy “Pati Patni Aur Wo Do,” describing a story driven by confusion, relationships, and unexpected chaos.

Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, a man he says is well-intentioned but constantly caught in complicated situations. “I found Prajapati to be a man who is honest and whose intentions are clean. Still, the kind of situations he finds himself in draws laughs, on the surface, it looks like this guy is having a lot of fun,” he said.

“However, when you watch him navigate one problem after another in this comedy of errors, you realise he never imagined his life would take such a turn. He’s quite a star of the jungle, but dealing with three women in the film is a chaos he never imagined would enter his life,” he added.

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, and is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

“Pati Patni Aur Wo Do” is scheduled to release in theaters on May 15, 2026.

Rani Mukerji Says ‘Mardaani 3’ Success Shows Global Appeal of Female-Led Stories

MUMBAI, India — Actor Rani Mukerji says the strong response to “Mardaani 3” across theaters and streaming platforms reflects a growing global appetite for female-led stories.

The film, which recently debuted on Netflix after a successful theatrical run, has continued to trend on the platform, a milestone Mukerji called “deeply humbling.”

“For me, the journey of Mardaani 3 is incredibly emotional because it has connected with audiences everywhere, first in theatres and now across the world on Netflix,” she said. “The film had a strong theatrical run… and today, seeing it trend among the top films for a whole month on streaming is deeply humbling.”

Mukerji said the film’s performance signals a broader shift in audience preferences. “This success signifies a shift: audiences are embracing powerful, female-led narratives across platforms,” she said.

She added that stories centered on “courage, justice, and real issues” can succeed both commercially and culturally, noting that the franchise continues to resonate with viewers.

“Shivani Shivaji Roy isn’t just a character anymore; she has found her place in the hearts and minds of people across India and the world,” Mukerji said.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, “Mardaani 3” follows the story of rescuing girls who go missing without a trace.