Arijit Singh Postpones Abu Dhabi Concert Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions

Mumbai — Popular Indian playback singer Arijit Singh has postponed his upcoming live concert in Abu Dhabi due to rising military tensions between India and Pakistan following recent cross-border escalations.

The concert, originally scheduled for May 9 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, has been deferred to a later date. The announcement was made on Thursday through a statement posted on the singer’s official Instagram page.

“Dear Fans, due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for May 9, 2025, at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island. We deeply appreciate your patience, support, and understanding during this time. We are working closely with the venue, and the new date will be announced soon,” the statement read.

The team also confirmed that all tickets already purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled event. Fans preferring not to attend the new date may request a full refund starting May 12.

“All purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, or you may opt for a full refund within 7 days, starting May 12, 2025 (Monday). Thank you for your continued love and support. We look forward to creating unforgettable memories with you soon,” the message continued, signed by Team Arijit Singh Live.

This marks the second show Singh has postponed in recent weeks. Following last month’s deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including Indian tourists, Singh had also canceled a scheduled concert in Chennai. That attack, reportedly carried out by Pakistan-backed militants, drew nationwide outrage and prompted India to launch retaliatory strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

The Pahalgam attack was particularly brutal, with terrorists allegedly separating victims based on their religion before opening fire. Among those killed was a local man who attempted to resist the attackers. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. The TRF emerged in the aftermath of India’s 2019 revocation of Article 370, which previously granted special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

With regional tensions escalating and security concerns mounting, several artists and event organizers have begun reconsidering international and domestic performances, especially in high-profile venues. Singh’s decision reflects a broader climate of caution amid uncertain geopolitical developments. (Source: IANS)