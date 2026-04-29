Four Indian Americans Named Among Boston Magazine’s 150 Most Influential Bostonians for 2026

BOSTON — Boston magazine’s annual list of the 150 Most Influential Bostonians for 2026 highlights the leaders shaping the region’s business, civic, and cultural landscape—and this year includes several prominent Indian American figures whose impact spans biotechnology, media, finance, and design.

Among those recognized are Reshma Kewalramani, Gogi Gupta, Raj Sharma, and Reetika Vijay, each honored for their leadership and contributions to Boston’s economy and civic life. The rankings, selections, and biographical details were published by Boston magazine.

Reshma Kewalramani, ranked No. 10, serves as president and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and is one of the most powerful figures in Boston’s life sciences sector. Named one of Time magazine’s Women of the Year for 2026, she is the first woman of color to lead a major U.S. biotech company. Kewalramani oversees a company valued at more than $100 billion and continues to guide its growth, including recent advances in kidney disease treatment. A former physician who trained at Massachusetts General Hospital, she is also deeply involved in the city’s civic and academic institutions.

At No. 106 is Gogi Gupta, founder of Gupta Media, a major force in digital marketing and advertising. His firm manages more than $300 million in annual ad spending and has worked with high-profile clients including Amazon, Disney, Taylor Swift, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gupta has also played a visible role in public initiatives, supporting efforts led by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. As his company marks its 25th anniversary, its expanded Back Bay headquarters has become a hub for Boston’s creative community.

Raj Sharma, ranked No. 123, is the founder and managing director of The Sharma Group at Merrill and one of the nation’s top investment advisers. With a $10 million account minimum and a place in Barron’s Hall of Fame, Sharma has built a reputation as both a financial expert and a sought-after speaker. He continues to engage with local organizations through philanthropy and public speaking, further extending his influence beyond finance.

Reetika Vijay, coming in at No. 147, is the managing principal at IA

Interior Architects and a veteran of more than three decades in Boston’s design industry. Known for shaping modern workplace environments—including designing more than 200,000 square feet for CarGurus’ headquarters—Vijay is also a thought leader on the future of office spaces. Her impact extends into nonprofit work as well, serving as chair of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Boston magazine’s 2026 list is topped by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel, who led a dramatic turnaround season that energized the region. Other top figures include Governor Maura Healey, Eastern Bank executive chair Bob Rivers, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and philanthropists Sandy and Paul Edgerley.

The inclusion of these Indian American leaders underscores the diversity and breadth of influence shaping Boston today, from cutting-edge science and financial leadership to creative industries and community engagement.