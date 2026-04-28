Report Says Countries Exploring Shift Away From U.S. Dominance Toward Multipolar World

WASHINGTON — A growing number of countries are considering ways to move away from U.S.-led global dominance and toward a more multipolar international system, according to a new analysis by a foreign policy researcher.

Writing for India Narrative, Prateek Kapil argued that increasing frustration with U.S. actions could prompt nations to align against Washington if it continues to pursue global primacy.

“The U.S. has never been satisfied with a first-among-equals status. It wants primacy at all costs,” Kapil wrote, adding that American strategy has historically relied on military force to achieve its objectives.

“Sitting pretty between the two great oceans, the U.S. has repeatedly launched military attacks on countries to achieve its goals. Since its own population is insulated from violent reprisals, the U.S. employs violence without consequence to achieve its strategic goals,” he said.

Kapil pointed to past conflicts, including Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as examples of countries that resisted U.S. intervention, though often at significant cost.

“Vietnam even managed to reunify the Vietnamese mainland, but it took years. Iraq and Afghanistan are tragic stories where American retreats left failed states in their wake,” he wrote. “The deal is simple — either comply with Uncle Sam or face ruin.”

The analysis also linked recent tensions with Iran to broader concerns about global power dynamics, suggesting that U.S. actions were aimed at preserving its dominant position in the international system.

According to Kapil, Iran’s response to the conflict — including its control over the Strait of Hormuz — has had significant economic implications and contributed to calls for a shift in the global order.

“Iran’s legitimate control of the Strait of Hormuz has led to massive shortages across the globe and ushered in calls for a multipolar order,” he wrote.

He argued that countries are increasingly seeking alternatives to U.S. leadership, driven by declining trust in Washington’s role as a global security provider.

“Countries are mulling ways and means to reject American unipolarity and use the emergence of multipolarity to their advantage,” Kapil said. “They believe it has turned into a predatory hegemon. This has completely obliterated American credibility and legitimacy as the global superpower.”

The analysis reflects a broader debate among policymakers and analysts over whether the global system is shifting away from U.S.-led unipolarity toward a more distributed balance of power. (Source: IANS)