Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash from AICWA Over Casting of Pakistani Actress in Sardaar Ji 3

Mumbai– Punjabi superstar and global music icon Diljit Dosanjh is facing sharp criticism from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. The association has called for a nationwide boycott of the film and urged the Indian entertainment industry to sever all professional ties with Dosanjh.

AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta issued a strongly worded statement condemning the decision to cast a Pakistani artiste in the wake of recent national tragedy. “Despite the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 innocent Indian lives were lost at the hands of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, Diljit Dosanjh has shockingly chosen to include a Pakistani actress in his film,” Gupta said.

He added that the move comes at a time when the nation is united in grief and solidarity with the families of the victims. “This is not just a professional decision — it’s a direct insult to the sacrifices made by our soldiers and civilians. His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities,” Gupta said.

The controversy draws parallels to the post-Pulwama attack climate in 2019, when AICWA had officially imposed a ban on Pakistani artists working in India. The association had warned the Indian film and music industries of strict action in the event of any collaboration with Pakistani nationals.

Diljit Dosanjh, who stars in and co-produces Sardaar Ji 3, has not yet publicly responded to the backlash.

AICWA has called on Indian producers, studios, music labels, event organizers, and artists to uphold what it describes as a “patriotic stand” by refusing to work with Dosanjh. “We are reaching out to unions, workers’ bodies, and key stakeholders to enforce this call for a complete industry-wide boycott. Failure to act now sends the wrong message globally,” the association stated.

As the controversy grows, it remains to be seen how the Indian film industry will respond to the AICWA’s appeal — and whether Sardaar Ji 3 will face wider repercussions ahead of its release. (Source: IANS)