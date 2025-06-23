Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham Shoots Grand Song with 1,000 Dancers

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The production team of Nagabandham, an upcoming pan-Indian epic directed by Abhishek Nama, is currently filming a spectacular song sequence featuring over 1,000 dancers. The film stars Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, and Iswarya Menon in lead roles.

Sources reveal that the elaborate musical number is being choreographed by renowned Bollywood dance maestro Ganesh Acharya. “The song will see 1,000 dancers performing in sync with Virat Karrna, blending ancient aesthetics with modern visual storytelling and high-octane dance energy,” sources close to the production shared.

In addition to the dance sequence, a pivotal scene is being shot on a massive set modeled after the famed Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple of Kerala. Designed by art director Ashok Kumar, the intricately detailed set has left both cast and crew stunned by its authenticity. Media visiting the location have described it as a near-perfect recreation of the iconic temple.

The production has allocated a staggering ₹10 crore for this single sequence, underscoring the team’s commitment to creating a cinematic experience on par with India’s grandest historical and mythological sagas.

The film features a powerful ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in key supporting roles. Leading ladies Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon add to the film’s appeal.

Set against the backdrop of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, Nagabandham delves into the mystique of the sacred “Nagabandham” ritual — a divine practice steeped in mythology and believed to protect hidden treasures within temple sanctums. The narrative draws inspiration from real-life discoveries of treasure troves in temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, weaving them into a thrilling, contemporary storyline.

Cinematography is handled by Soundar Rajan S, with music composed by Abhe. Dialogues are written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, and editing is managed by Santosh Kamireddy. Ashok Kumar’s work as art director continues to be a standout feature of the film.

Nagabandham will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, carrying the tagline “The Secret Treasure.” The story and screenplay have been penned by director Abhishek Nama himself. The film is produced by Kishore Annapureddy under NIK Studios, and presented by Lakshmi Aira and Devansh Nama. (Source: IANS)